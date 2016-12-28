Market rally is in seventh or eighth inning, expert says

Despite the stock market's down day on Wednesday, it is still in the seventh or eighth inning of the rally, expert Michael Yoshikami told CNBC on Wednesday.



"There's still sentiment in the market to push higher," the CEO of Destination Wealth Management said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average ending down triple digits. The index had been within striking distance of 20,000 in recent days, but closed at 19,833.68.

Yoshikami believes the market rally has been based on momentum, not fundamentals.

"Fundamentals ... are eventually going to impact the stock market. I think it's going to happen in a couple months," he said.

Jay Jacobs, director of research at Global X, thinks valuations are starting to get really stretched in the market.

"It's been great for investors thus far, a lot have stayed on the sidelines, but it could start to hurt future returns if we can't see the earnings growth we're expecting," he told "Closing Bell."