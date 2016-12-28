Stocks turn negative as investors eye Dow 20,000

U.S. stocks turned negative Wednesday with investors watching oil and keeping an eye on the Dow Jones industrial average's elusive 20,000 mark.

The Dow opened slightly higher before turning negative, but was buoyed by Goldman Sachs and Chevron which were up about half a percent.

Investors were expecting a positive day, citing a lack of "macro news" and the possibility of oil powering the Dow over the 20,000 milestone. Now, it appears the Dow Jones transportation average is having an effect on stocks, with nearly every constituent having gone negative.

"I kind of suspect what's really dragging things down is the transportation average, which is down half a percent," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "But it's still early in the day, and if oil prices continue to move higher then we'll take a stab at 20,000."

On the data front, On the data front, pending home sales fell, driving the National Association of Realtors Home Sales Index down 2.5 percent in November from October. Consensus forecasts called for a 0.4 percent increase in home sale contracts signed but not yet closed, following a 0.1 percent rise in October.

The Mortgage Bankers Association did not publish its weekly survey of U.S. mortgage rates and home loan application activity on Wednesday. Instead, it will release results from the previous two weeks on Jan. 4.