Trump takes to Twitter to slam Obama for transition 'roadblocks'

Donald Trump is sparring with another one of his predecessors, going after President Barack Obama on Wednesday for what he calls "roadblocks" in his transition process.

The president-elect appears to have taken offense to the United States abstaining from a United Nations vote on a resolution condemning Israeli settlements, allowing it to pass in a slap at Israel. Trump has pledged better relations with the American ally after ties between the countries cooled during Obama's presidency.

Trump's comments on U.S.-Israeli relations clash with past precedent in which presidents-elect did not comment on foreign policy until they took office.

Trump has also responded on Twitter in recent days to an interview in which Obama said he was confident he could have beaten Trump if he were able to run for a third term. Trump said he has "NOT" had a smooth transition to the office.

Tensions between Trump and the Obama administration over Israel could increase with outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry's planned speech Wednesday on the Middle East peace process.

Incoming press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Wednesday that Trump's tweets speaks for itself but added that Obama's administration has been helpful during the transition. He said that Trump "understands and respects" the one president at a time policy.

Trump's public spat with Obama is not his first with an American president since his election. He also recently got in a back-and-forth with Bill Clinton after the former president told a local newspaper that Trump "doesn't really know much."