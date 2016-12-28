Trump will realize 'Amazon is good for America,' venture capitalist says

After another record-busting holiday season, Amazon is set to speed past any hurdles from the new administration, technology watchers told CNBC.

"Amazon has been on fire," Venky Ganesan, who focuses on consumer and enterprise investments for Menlo Ventures, told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Wednesday.

"When [President-elect Donald Trump] comes into office and they look at it, they will realize that Amazon is good for America and Amazon's success is good for America," Ganesan said. "You want to make America great and you want to put America first? You do that by supporting innovation and entrepreneurship and job creation, and Amazon does all of those."