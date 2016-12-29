Apple's first employee shares lessons he learned from working with Steve Jobs

Bill Fernandez and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs became friends in seventh grade.

"Neither of us wanted to play the social games that you needed to play to be accepted into any of the numerous cliques," Fernandez tells The Macro in a series of interviews with early employees at tech companies. "So we eventually gravitated towards each other and started hanging out."



About 10 years later, 22-year-old Fernandez joined Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula at Apple as the company's first employee.



"Technically my title was Electronic Technician," Fernandez tells The Macro. "What that really meant was that I was a very intelligent and capable jack of all trades and gofer. ... Pretty much any kind of technical or gofer related thing you know, was my job."

