Putin says Russia will not expel anyone in response to US sanctions

As well as rejecting Lavrov's plan, Putin also said he saw the sanctions as another step to undermine relations between Moscow and Washington, and he regretted that the Obama administration was ending its term in such a way.

"We regard the recent unfriendly steps taken by the outgoing US administration as provocative and aimed at further weakening the Russia-US relationship. This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people. Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole," Putin said in translated statement on the Kremlin's English-language website.

Putin went on to add that he would be inviting "all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year and Christmas children's parties in the Kremlin."

"It is regrettable that the Obama Administration is ending its term in this manner. Nevertheless, I offer my New Year greetings to President Obama and his family," Putin added.

"My season's greetings also to President-elect Donald Trump and the American people."

A total of 96 Russians, including expelled diplomats and their families, are expected to leave the U.S. due to the sanctions, Reuters said, citing Russia's Foreign Ministry from a TASS news agency report.

Earlier Russian Prime Minster Dmitry Medvedev said the Obama administration was ending its term in "anti-Russia death throes."

The U.S. sanctions also closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland that the administration said were used by Russian personnel for "intelligence-related purposes."

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova already warned of payback after the White House penalized Moscow for alleged interference in the U.S. 2016 election.



"We can only add that if Washington takes new hostile steps, it will receive an answer. This applies to any actions against Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, which will immediately backfire at U.S. diplomats in Russia. The Obama administration probably does not care at all about the future of bilateral relations, but history will hardly forgive it for this après-nous-le-deluge attitude," she said in an official statement.