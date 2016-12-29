Snapchat is trying to convince investors that it won't fall into Twitter's malaise, says report

Snapchat's parent company is pitching potential IPO investors that it should be considered in a class with Apple and Facebook — that is, above Twitter, unnamed sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Bankers with Snap's IPO roadshow have cast the company's leader as an innovator, like Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg, who can reach beyond the company's ephemeral messaging platform to become a pre-eminent content and media company, the sources told the Journal, in an article published Thursday.

That also means that Snap hopes to grow its share price beyond the IPO, something Twitter has struggled to do. Though its disappearing images are beloved by teens, Snap must sell investors that it is worth the hype.