Trump says he'll meet with intelligence community to discuss findings that led to Russia sanctions

Donald Trump again tried to shrug off concerns about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election Thursday after the Barack Obama's administration announced sanctions in response to suspected electoral meddling.

The Obama administration issued an executive order Thursday authorizing sanctions on individuals and organizations it believes were involved in alleged Russian interference in the election.



The White House sanctioned nine entities and individuals: two Russian intelligence agencies, four officers of its largest intelligence agency, GRU, and three companies that supported GRU's operations. The White House also expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to what it said was harassment of American diplomats in Moscow.

In a short statement Thursday, the president-elect downplayed the White House's actions, which came after the U.S. intelligence community concluded that the Russian government directed cyberattacks on some American political organizations. However, he said he will meet with intelligence officials next week to get briefed on the situation.



"It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things. Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation," Trump's statement said.



Trump did not give any details on whether he would keep Obama's sanctions, scrap them or even take further action against Russia, a move some Republicans in Congress have backed.