Why the US equity rally may peter out in the New Year

U.S. stocks have rallied to record highs since the election, but don't expect that to continue into the start of 2017, analysts said.

The rally has been sizeable. The Dow Jones industrial average has gained around 8 percent, to a hair's breadth from the 20,000 mark.

Analysts said that wasn't necessarily going to continue into January.

"If anyone is looking for a continuation of the bull rally that we've had over the last few weeks, I think they might be disappointed," Richard Harris, chief executive of Port Shelter Investment Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday. He expected sentiment would change heading into the New Year.

"I think we're going to a little period of weakness while we have some time to consolidate and just reflect on what Mr. Trump is likely to do," Harris said.

Analysts have broadly cited an unprecedented level of policy uncertainty heading into a Trump administration, not simply on what campaign promises would actually be pursued and which will prove to be merely aggressive rhetoric, but also what could pass through Congress.