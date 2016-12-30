Sending fake notices related to the Affordable Care Act. Scammers are using confusion about Obamacare to get people to fork over money. The scam involves sending a false CP2000 notice to unsuspecting marks.
People do receive CP2000 notices from the IRS when they fail to report any income, payments or credits or if they overstate certain deductions on an income tax return. However, a real CP2000 notice is not a bill. It only informs taxpayers of the proposed adjustments to income, payments, credits or deductions that IRS wants to make.
"Verifying" tax return information over the phone. Con artists don't always trick you into sending them money. All they really need are critical details, such as Social Security numbers and bank account information, to steal your identity for a big payoff.
"Safeguard your Social Security number," Smith said. Never give out personal financial information to anyone who calls you claiming to be from the IRS. Generally, the IRS will first mail you a bill if you owe any taxes.
Pretending to be a tax preparer. Official-looking emails are designed to fool taxpayers into thinking they're communicating with the IRS, tax preparers or tax software companies. Known as phishing, these emails and text messages are used by scammers to seek information that will help them file a false refund in your name.
"Phishing scams are getting more sophisticated," Smith said. "To avoid them, just don't click on links and emails from places you don't know."