How to steer clear of this year's latest tax scams Thursday, 1 Dec 2016

Every tax season, scammers go after taxpayers on the internet, by email and over the phone to trick them into giving out their financial details.

These frauds rake in billions of dollars each year.



The Internal Revenue Service estimates that it prevented $22.5 billion in attempted identity-theft tax fraud, but paid out $3.1 billion in fake refunds in 2014, the most recent year available.



Researchers from the Government Accountability Office said those estimates could be understated and the IRS should do more to strengthen its efforts to protect taxpayer information. (See chart below.)