The U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union and the subsequent fall in sterling have benefited some sectors, in particular luxury retail.

Harrods, a London-based luxury department store, saw a boost in business in the aftermath of Brexit, in particular from Chinese consumers.

"Brexit was good for us, it drove the Chinese business," Michael Ward, managing director at Harrods, told CNBC on Friday.