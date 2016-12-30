    Trading Nation

    Here’s how trader Andrew Keene cashed in on one of 2016’s hottest stocks

    How one trader made big money on (FCX)
    How one trader made big money on (FCX)   

    Shares of mining giant Freeport-McMoRan have nearly doubled in 2016, and are up some 275 percent from their late-January lows, thanks to a major rebound in commodity prices.

    And that run has been great news for options trader Andrew Keene of AlphaShark Trading, who was able to cash in big-time on the S&P 500's third-best performer.

    Back on Jan. 26, when Freeport shares were just below $4, Keene said that stock "has bottomed," and that he expected it to make "a move higher."

    In order to cash in on such a move, Keene bought the 5-strike call and sold the 8-strike call, both expiring in January 2017, spending $0.60 per share on the call spread.

    Since a call offers its owner the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock for a given price within a given time frame, purchasing the spread gave Keene the right to buy Freeport shares for $5, but also gave someone else the right to buy the shares from him for $8. That means that the spread has a maximum value of $3; if Freeport is trading above $8 at expiration, Keene will exercise his right to buy the shares for $5, but will be forced to sell the shares to someone else for $8 — allowing him to pocket the difference between the prices. Maximum profit, in this case, would be $3 minus the $0.60 he paid for the call spread.

    Keene turned out to be not nearly bullish enough. The stock zoomed through his $8 target at the beginning of March, rising as high as $16.42 around Thanksgiving, before falling back to $13.20 on the last trading day of the year. Still, assuming Freeport remains above $8, he will be able to turn a 400 percent profit on the trade.

    The potential for such an attractive payout is "why I used the options market," Keene said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    Of course, had Freeport shares failed to rise, the $0.60 he paid would have been entirely lost.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    FCX
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • FA Playbook

      Financial advisors stress that now is the time for investors to get serious about year-end financial planning checkup.

    • NYSE Trader on the floor
      Trader Talk

      The buzz on the trading floor

    • ETF Strategist

      Trillions of dollars are invested in exchange-traded funds, and there's a place for them in every investor's portfolio.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...