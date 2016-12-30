I don't trust Vladimir Putin, former U.S. ambassador to Russia says

President Barack Obama took an important step when he imposed sanctions on those who he believes were involved in alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Thomas Pickering told CNBC on Friday.



Pickering also believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is not to be trusted.

"[Obama] did what he had to do in order to send the signal and hopefully deter more fooling around, if you could call it that way, in cyberattacks or cybermisuse to influence U.S. elections and perhaps other elements of U.S. internal politics," he said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"I would expect that the president-elect one way or another ought to be concerned about that."