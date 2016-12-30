Samsung tries to shake off Note 7 debacle as it looks to Galaxy S8 to boost confidence

Samsung appears to be shaking off the Note 7 saga. The firm said 93 percent of the Note 7 devices in the market had been returned with 75 percent of users deciding to exchange it for an S7 or S7 Edge. And with the shares touching near record highs, Samsung is marching into 2017 stronger.

"We have always said right from the beginning that we didn't think it would have a dramatic long term impact on Samsung, so far we are being proved right. It wiped out profitability, but I think they will record a spectacularly strong fourth quarter because they have upped their game in terms of marketing with the S7 and Edge and the S6 and entry level," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC.

It's understood that Samsung is set to release a full report into its investigation later in January while the S8 release has been pushed back from the regular late-February or early-March launch. It will be a crucial device for the company to return to winning ways.

"The entire onus is now on S8 and it has to fill up the gap which Note 7 left," Neil Shah, research director of devices and ecosystems at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC by phone.

Rumors have been circulating about the S8 with a number of reports suggesting that the phone will have a bezel-less display as well as a stylus known as the S Pen – something that came with the Note 7. Shah expects there to be different versions of the S8 to appeal to those who wanted to buy a Note 7.