Street picks: 10 technology stocks ready to pop

As 2016 comes to a close, CNBC PRO used fundamental analysis to find the stocks that are primed to rally the most on President-elect Donald Trump's pro-growth policies.

This time we highlight the technology sector, which after lagging the recent rally, is quickly gaining favor among Wall Street firms.

"Tech is quickly becoming our favorite group as it has been left behind in the Trump bump," Jefferies' strategist Steven DeSanctis wrote in note to clients this month. "The sector is cyclical and so a faster economy in which rates rise helps this sector."

Along with Jefferies, a number of research houses predict that a stimulative fiscal agenda, lower corporate taxes and deregulation will boost demand for cyclical trades.



Our study looks at the stocks Wall Street analysts are most bullish on for the next 12 months.

We first identified technology companies in the S&P 500 where analysts are most bullish. Among those names we then found the ones that have shown positive momentum since the election.

As a last step, we used analysts' 12-month price targets and ratings to identify the stocks with the most upside potential from current levels.