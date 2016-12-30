These are the top 5 places to spend New Year's Eve Wednesday, 28 Dec 2016 | 12:45 PM ET | 00:41

Parents: Ringing in the New Year could be way more expensive than you think.

There are plenty of affordable options for the big night out — WalletHub.com found that 83 percent of those celebrating expect to spend less than $200.

"We don't recommend staying home with the cats and pouring yourself a glass of sparkling grape juice just to save a few bucks," WalletHub said.

You might not be staying home with the cats, but who's staying home with the kids? Adding in a babysitter could add roughly $100 to your tab.

"It is so impossible to find a sitter on New Year's Eve, and if you are lucky enough to, it can be double the normal amount," said Kimberly Palmer, author of "Smart Mom, Rich Mom."