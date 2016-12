Twitter spam is still a serious problem. Often when I search recent news topics and hashtags, the results are inundated with spam tweets. In addition, the spammers use @reply, direct messages and fake profile follow notifications to annoy users.



Getting more aggressive against spammers may hurt traffic metrics in the short-run, but it is the right thing to do. Spam turns off users and lowers engagement. With the company's monthly-active-user growth only 3 percent year-over-year in the most recent quarter, Twitter might as well do it now for the long-term user experience benefit.