We are vulnerable right now to a flu epidemic: Bill Gates

One of the world's richest men and leading philanthropist is worried that too much regulation will stop the world from controlling a major flu outbreak.

Speaking to the BBC's Today programme, Bill Gates said that despite technological improvement, "we are a bit vulnerable right now" to diseases that spread quickly.

"There's a lot of discussion right now about how we respond in an emergency, how we make sure that the regulatory and liability and organizational boundaries don't slow us down there, so I cross my fingers all the time that some epidemic like a big flu doesn't come along in the next 10 years," Bill Gates, whose foundation he runs with his wife Melinda invests in global healthcare, said.

He added: "I do think we will have much better medical tools, much better response, but we are a bit vulnerable right now if something that spreads very quickly like say flu."