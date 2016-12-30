Here's what will happen when millions of jobs are lost to robots

On the stump in 2016, both candidates talked about creating jobs, taxes, the economy, and trade. But what neither talked about was perhaps the greatest threat to economic security in the future: automation and computerization.
Take, for example, the number one job held by men today: Nearly 3 million of them are truck drivers. What will happen to them in a decade when Daimler expects its self-driving 18-wheeler now being tested in the Nevada desert to be ready for the road? How about the top job among women, that of administrative assistant? Technology already has wiped away many of those positions in companies large and small.
And it's not just popular low-skilled jobs that artificial intelligence threatens. A 2013 study from Oxford University predicts that future technology could displace nearly half of American jobs. History has shown such predictions to be wildly exaggerated, of course. In the long race between education and technology, education typically wins.
But past performance might not be indicative of future results in this next wave of automation, and even those with higher skilled jobs might not be safe. Even jobs in finance, law, and medicine don't offer the steady career paths they once did.
More from Jeffrey Selingo:
Big Idea 2017: The Rethinking of Credentials
The job nobody can seem to keep: college president
How Being from a Privileged Background Helps Men, but Not Women, Land Top Jobs