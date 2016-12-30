Here's what will happen when millions of jobs are lost to robots

Elon Musk: Robots will take your jobs, government will have to pay your wage Friday, 4 Nov 2016 | 3:16 PM ET | 01:44

The question that politicians should be discussing now is what kind of education is needed to stay ahead of automation, or more likely, to complement technology. Previous changes in the nature of work all required massive policy shifts in education. Universal high school started at the beginning of the 19th Century in the move from the farm to the factory. The move from the factory to the office in the 1960s and 1970s required education after high school and began the universal college movement.

But higher education attainment in the U.S. has essentially leveled off during the past few decades. Even as more students have attempted college, not all are finishing. What's needed from the major presidential candidates is not just promises of making college more affordable, but a menu of policies that better align higher education with the workforce of the 21st Century.



A strategy to fill 'middle-skills jobs'



First, a strategy is needed to fill so-called "middle-skills jobs." These are positions that in previous generations would have been filled by high-school graduates, but today require more than a high-school diploma but less than a four-year degree. They include jobs in advanced manufacturing, health care, and information technology.

Nearly half of the American workforce has these jobs today, but many of them are filled by aging Baby Boomers who soon will be retiring. It's expected that as many as 25 million new job openings in the next decade will be for middle-skills jobs.

In a 2014 survey, Accenture found that 69 percent of human-resources executives said that middle-skill talent shortages "regularly affect their performance."



Unfortunately, too many high-school students who could take these jobs are discouraged from pursuing apprenticeships or community college degrees. Instead, parents and counselors encourage them to follow the well-plotted and well-trod course to a four-year college.

But only about half of students who start at a four-year institution finish with a bachelor's degree. There are 12.5 million adults who leave college short of a degree, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

