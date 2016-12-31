Eating healthy can be pricey.



A 2015 study by Consumer Reports found that organic food was, on average, nearly 50 percent more expensive than non-organic options. Still, that hasn't deterred consumers from flocking to healthier foods, and those that sell them.

If shoppers are looking for food that is either organic, gluten-free, non-GMO and they're not in a major city, healthy options can be not only expensive, but also difficult to find.

One startup is trying to change that dynamic. Thrive Market, which sells non-perishable healthy foods at comparatively reasonable prices, will ship customer orders within two days to 85 percent of the country.

"Our idea is to make healthy living affordable and accessible for anyone," Thrive Market co-CEO Nick Green told CNBC's "On The Money" in an interview.

Conceived as a kind of online-only Whole Foods combined with a Costco-like warehouse club model, Green and fellow co-founder Gunnar Lovelace created the organic delivery company just two years ago.

"We offer natural and organic products, shelf-stable products you put in your pantry…that are 25 to 50 percent off what you find in a conventional retail store," Green told CNBC.

Thrive Market charges $60 for an annual membership and Green said there are "more than 350,000 paid members on the site." He said the cost savings are achieved because of the membership model, and the fact they buy direct from suppliers—eliminating the middleman.



