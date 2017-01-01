The sneaker that Silicon Valley VCs and techies are obsessing over Friday, 23 Dec 2016 | 8:00 AM ET | 01:04

A brand of unknown sneakers billed as the "world's most comfortable shoes" has quickly found its way onto the feet and hearts of Silicon Valley.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Julianne Hough and Jenna Dewan Tatum are hopping on the bandwagon.

Allbirds, a shoe company that tested its idea on crowdfunding site Kickstarter, quickly amassed about $119,000 in five days. The merino wool footwear retails for $95, and is the brainchild of former professional New Zealand soccer player Tim Brown and San Francisco–based engineer Joey Zwillinger. For the holiday season, Allbirds is throwing in a set of shoelaces.

The company's investors include Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Slow Ventures, Peterson Partners, Western Technology investments, Dave Gilboa, co-founder of Warby Parker; and Jeff Raider, co-founder of Harry's, among others. Since launching in March, it has raised $7.25 million dollars in capital.



Outside of some pop-up stores, the sneakers are mostly sold online, and the company told CNBC it took years to perfect the sneaker brand before it launched 10 months ago.