How to stick to your New Year's resolutions Monday, 11 Jan 2016 | 8:00 AM ET | 01:30

If you want your New Year's resolution to work, you face tough odds.

About 46 percent of New Year's vows will be in force six months into the year, according to widely cited research from John Norcross, a University of Scranton psychologist and author of "Changeology: 5 Steps to Realizing Your Goals and Resolutions." One in 4 resolution makers Norcross studied dropped off after the first two weeks.

It's not all gloom and doom though. "My research indicates that you are 10 times more likely to change by making a New Year's resolution compared to nonresolvers with the identical goals and comparable motivation to change," said Norcross, who wants to do more situps in 2017.

Only 4 percent of people who set similar goals, but did not make any New Year's resolutions, succeeded with their goals, Norcross' research found.

You can improve your chances of success by following these steps: