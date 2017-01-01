Mayor Sadiq Khan downplayed concerns that London will suffer in the wake of Brexit, telling CNBC in an interview that European Union citizens "are welcome" in the city and "that's not going to change."

Last June, U.K. voters decided to leave the EU, but the mayor of London appeared willing to show that the capital would not close its doors.

As the calendar prepared to flip to 2017—the year when negotiations to exit the European Union are due to start—Khan touted London's advantages, some of which might suffer if Brexit erodes key economic and financial perks the U.K. currently enjoys.

The estimated one million Londoners who are citizens of other E.U. countries "contribute to London's success whether they're working in the health service, social care, construction, finance, banking," and other sectors, Khan told CNBC in an interview on Saturday. For those reasons, "they will always be welcome here," he said.

"They make a huge contribution to our city. That's not going to change," Khan added.