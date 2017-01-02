For the Mexican peso, there was only one story in town in 2016: The U.S. election and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Trump's rhetoric in particular weighed on the peso, after he declared that he'd build a wall between the two countries if elected.
Markets priced in a Hillary Clinton victory and when the votes rolled in on November 9; the
peso sank more than 12 percent
, hitting an all-time low of almost 21 pesos per dollar, before paring some losses. While the world has yet to learn what the president-elect's policies will truly be, the uncertainty over what lies ahead for Mexico continues to add pressure on the peso.
12 months on: The peso was down some 19.71 percent against USD, as of December 31, 2016.
Highest point of 2016: 17.17 pesos per USD, on April 29, 2016.
Lowest point of 2016: 20.75 pesos per USD, on December 1, 2016.