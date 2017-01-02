For the first half of 2016, the pound was relatively calm despite certain spells of volatility... That is until June 24 - the day of the EU referendum result.

The U.K.'s vote to leave the European Union sent shock-waves across markets – who had priced in a vote to remain. The pound hit a more than 30-year low against the dollar, and fell further the following Monday, hitting $1.320 against the dollar. The day before the result it stood at $1.4996 during trade. Since June, sterling has continued to drop, having been struck by a U.K. interest rate cut , fears of a so-called "hard Brexit" and turbulence surrounding other political situations both in and outside of Europe.

12 months on: The pound was down some 16.17 percent against the dollar, as of December 31, 2016.

Highest point of 2016: $1.487 against USD, on June 23, 2016.

Lowest point of 2016: $1.211 against USD, on October 11, 2016.