Twitter loses another top executive as its China chief leaves after just 7 months

Twitter's head of China has left the company after just seven months as departures of top executives continue at the social media firm.

Kathy Chen, managing director for Great China based in Hong Kong, announced via Twitter that she was leaving the company following restructuring.

Twitter is blocked in China, but it works with advertisers in the country that are looking to reach a global audience. Chen said that Twitter has grown its advertiser base in Greater China by nearly 400 percent over the past two years.

Now Chinese ad sales and support activities have been transferred to Twitter's Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, Chen said it was the right time to leave.

Chen said she would take some time off "to recharge" before pursuing "more international business opportunities".

The former Twitter executive was previously at Microsoft and caused a stir when the microblogging service hired her in April 2016. Chen had very little social media experience and had previously had links to China's military and security services.

Chen is the latest in a number of executives to leave Twitter as it tries to boost growth. Recent exits include Twitter's ex-Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger, former Vice President of Product Josh McFarland, and Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain.