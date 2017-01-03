Buy Disney on Trump's tax reform agenda, Evercore ISI says

Investors should buy Disney as it will benefit from Donald Trump's economic policies this year, according to Evercore ISI, which upgraded the shares of the media company to buy from hold.



"This upgrade is largely a macro call, in that Disney shares are poised to benefit from factors expected to screen well for 2017: Disney has a pro-inflation business model (advertising, theme park & resort pricing), is largely domestic, is a full taxpayer, has low leverage, and has relatively high capital expenditure levels," analyst Vijay Jayant wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.

"Broadly speaking, in considering the primary insinuations put forth by Congressman Ryan's tax reform blueprint ... Disney stands to be a significant beneficiary."