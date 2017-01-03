CES trends to watch in 2017: Self-driving cars, bots and internet of things

Toyota, Hyundai ... and BlackBerry?

Alongside phone-makers like Huawei and Samsung, car companies like Toyota, Hyundai and Nissan are expected to announce major news. Competition from the likes of Alphabet and Uber has made CES as crucial as the Frankfurt Motor Show for companies show their chops around artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.



BlackBerry, for instance, is expected to reveal more car technology, in a bet to revive the company's waning influence. The company recently pledged $75 million toward its efforts over the next few years.

Among the juiciest offerings of January's show could be a reveal from Faraday Future. The rumor mill has speculated that the Chinese-backed start-up may be unable to pull off its outlandish vision. The company plans to respond to those claims at CES.

Despite the unprecedented hype among techies, the car is just one example of a larger trend: Rather than adding to your arsenal of gadgets, technology companies are trying to improve and connect the ones you already buy, said Wadhwa, author of the upcoming book "The Driver in the Driverless Car: How Our Technology Choices Will Create the Future."

Cars aren't the cheapest, easiest gadget to swap out, Wadhwa said. But companies are betting eventually a "smart" car could be one of many connected devices.



"Cars are still two or three years away," Wadhwa said. "There's more focus on home appliances. The internet of things ... was big last year. Now we're going to see the integration, using the bots. Apple, Microsoft and Google are putting AI into everything. ... That's what 2017 will hold."