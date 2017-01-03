"I gotta sell tickets," said James Dolan, CEO of Madison Square Garden, the hall's owner, according to a report Tuesday on MarieClaire.com about a meeting he had with the Rockettes last week.

Dolan noted that he was going to spend $50 million remounting the Rockettes' summer show and an identical amount for next winter's Christmas show — money that needs to be recouped from paying customers, according to the report.

"A good portion of people voted for this person," Dolan said of Trump.

"Hopefully they will like our brand. If 1 percent of 1 percent of them come to our show, we're going to do great," Dolan told the Rockettes, according to the report.

The meeting with the Rockettes was called after a controversy exploded over their announced performance for Trump. At least several members have expressed concerns about dancing for the president-elect given given past accusations against him of sexual harassment and racism.

An article by Marie Claire.com last week quoted a dancer saying that one of her co-workers wept during a recent performance at Radio City after learning of the inaugural show.

"She felt she was being forced to perform for this monster," the dancer told MarieClaire.com last week.

Dancers at the meeting with Dolan said they have received harsh criticism of Rockettes by Trump supporters angry that any of them would object to performing at the inauguration, according to the new MarieClaire.com article.



But Dolan said that he has received emails, saying, "Don't perform for this hateful person."

"And then they proceed to spew out this diatribe of hate," Dolan added.

"It just sounds like you're asking us to be tolerant of intolerance," one Rockette reportedly said to Dolan.



"Yeah, in a way, I guess we are doing that," Dolan said. "What other choices do we have? What else would you suggest."

Dolan also said "we'll probably dance on July 4" at Independence Day festivities in Washington, likely for then-President Trump.

"And hopefully, nobody will have problems with that."

He said that full-time dancers, while being allowed to opt out of the inauguration show, would not be able to boycott the July Fourth performance.