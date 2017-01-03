Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone could run a PC

Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone could give users the ability to plug it into a screen and turn it into a desktop personal computer, according to a media report.

The All About Windows Phone blog posted a leaked slide from a presentation showing a Samsung smartphone being connected to a screen with a keyboard and mouse. The slide is titled "Samsung Desktop Experience" and shows a phone powering a screen to create a multi-tasking interface, presumably running on Google's Android mobile operating system.

There is not much more information on the slide than a visual representation, but if this is true, it'd be an interesting feature that Samsung will tout as it launches its next flagship phone, one that is crucial to make up the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 which was subsequently recalled.

Samsung usually releases its flagship Galaxy phone at Mobile World Congress towards the end of February and beginning of March, but sources told CNBC recently that it could be slightly later this year, to make sure that the S8 will not suffer the same fate as the Note 7. Meanwhile, Samsung is slated to release a full report into the Note 7 debacle later this month.