Trump advisor Conway says no one will lose health coverage after Obamacare repeal

"That is correct. We don't want anyone who currently has insurance to not have insurance," the advisor, Kellyanne Conway, said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

How that will be avoided, however, is a very big question.

Trump and his fellow Republicans, who control both houses of Congress, have said they intend to quickly repeal the Affordable Care Act after he takes office on Jan. 20. And Trump, as well as a number of GOP leaders in Congress, have said they want to replace the ACA with legislation that will be better for the American people.

"These folks have a mandate to repeal and replace Obamacare," Conway said Tuesday, citing the presidential and congressional election results from this past fall. "Obamacare was on the ballot. People want it repealed and replaced."

Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., on Tuesdayproposed a resolution that would begin the repeal process.

But Republicans haven't committed yet to a concrete plan for a replacement, and it is not clear how such a plan could avoid big drops in the number of Americans with coverage without keeping several key parts of Obamacare — parts that many Republicans object to.

And many health insurance experts warn that gutting the ACA while delaying crafting a replacement could lead to sharp coverage drops, even if the repeal is suspended for several years.

Conway on "Morning Joe" said, "There's no question that there will be different health insurance coverage in this country under President Trump," but also added that "some people, some experts, say it could take years to complete the process."

When asked if the Trump team had a replacement plan in place, Conway said, "We have pieces of it."



And she said, "that would be the ideal situation" if a replacement was passed at the same time that Obamacare was repealed. "Let's see what happens practically," she added.

But she suggested that the fact that Trump's nominee for secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., has not been confirmed as of yet is one reason that a broader replacement plan isn't ready.

"We need some help and we need some assistance from the Democrats, at least to be fair," to get a replacement passed, Conway said. "We're ready to go."