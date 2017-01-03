Stocks give back some gains as oil prices turn negative; telecoms lead

Stocks rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2017, but came off their session highs as oil prices gave back some of their initial gains.

The S&P 500 traded about 0.4 percent higher, with telecommunications leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite also advanced around 0.4 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average gained about 40 points, with Walt Disney contributing the most gains.

Crude prices hit 18-month highs amid hopes that a deal struck between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut production will reduce excess supply. At session highs, U.S. crude prices had gained more than 2 percent. As of 12:06 p.m. ET, however, U.S. oil were down 1.81 percent at $52.72 per barrel as concerns that Libya will increase production dampened investor sentiment.

The three major stock indexes traded around 1 percent higher earlier on Tuesday, with the Dow having risen 175.93 points at session highs. "The real excitement earlier this morning came on the back of global markets rallying and [strong] PMIs," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, adding that strong oil prices were also boosting equities.

He also said "you really have to juxtapose the strong gains we've had [in stocks] against the strong dollar. I think that's starting to seep into the market here." The U.S. dollar rose more than 1 percent against a basket of currencies, with the euro trading near $1.041 and the yen around 117.8.