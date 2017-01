U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday as traders eyed key data releases on the first trading day of 2017.

Dow futures were up more than 150 points, while S&P and Nasdaq futures had risen around 18 points and 40 points, respectively.

On the data front, Tuesday will see manufacturing PMI data released at 9:45 a.m ET followed by ISM manufacturing and construction spending which are both scheduled for 10 a.m ET.

There are no major earnings reports scheduled for Tuesday.