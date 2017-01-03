Swap cookies for cashews: Workplace ‘cake culture’ blamed for rise in obesity

British dentists are calling for an end to "cake culture" in the workplace as they claim the sugary treats are contributing to health problems such as obesity, tooth decay and diabetes.

The Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons in London put out a statement Tuesday identifying the workplace as one of the main places where people consume a lot of sugar each day.

Professor Nigel Hunt, Dean of the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons said the culture of sweet treats was, to a point, understandable.

"Managers want to reward staff for their efforts, colleagues want to celebrate special occasions and workers want to bring back a gift from their holidays. While these sweet treats might be well meaning, they are also contributing to the current obesity epidemic and poor oral health," he said in a press release Tuesday.

Hunt called for company bosses to foster a healthier environment.

"We need a culture change in offices and other workplaces that encourages healthy eating and helps workers avoid caving in to sweet temptations such as cakes, sweets and biscuits," Hunt said.

A health survey for England carried out in 2015 found that almost two out of every three adults in England are either obese or overweight.