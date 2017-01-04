10 states with the cheapest public college tuition

As more legislators mull the idea of freehigher education, public colleges may be worth a closer look.



New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Tuesday a proposal to make college tuition-free at all state public two- and four-year colleges. His plan, if approved by the legislature, would implement a scholarship program to supplement aid for in-state residents whose families earn $125,000 or less.

The program would phase in over three years, and benefit an estimated 940,000 families, according to a briefing.