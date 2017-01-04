Cramer outlines exactly how Trump plans to 'roll back years of regulations'

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Deregulation is a large part of President-elect Donald Trump's economic agenda, but many skeptics have asked Jim Cramer how that could really happen.

    Trump plans to deregulate through executive appointments, Cramer said. The President and his subordinates have a significant amount of discretion on how laws are enforced.

    Oklahoma Attorney General Greg Pruitt was nominated by the president-elect to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

    "If he gets approved, he could roll back years of regulations," the "Mad Money" host said.





    "Cynics might call this government of, by and for the corporation. I say that is the stock market's favorite form of government." -Jim Cramer

    Love it or hate it, Cramer thinks Pruitt will have a field day, which will be good for the earnings of companies related to fossil fuels, utilities, refiners and pipeline operators. Maybe not-so-good for the environment, though.

    Andy Puzder is the CEO of CKE Restaurants, the franchiser of fast food companies Hardee's and Carl's Jr., and was nominated as secretary of labor. Puzder has been an open critic of raising the minimum wage, thus Cramer expressed doubt on his plans to represent the interests of labor.

    Trump also tapped corporate finance lawyer Jay Clayton to head the SEC on Wednesday, and Cramer doesn't expect any new regulations from him. Clayton's a dealmaker, he said, and will look for ways to help business, not hurt it.

    "Cynics might call this government of, by and for the corporation. I say that is the stock market's favorite form of government," Cramer said.

