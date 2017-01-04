Cramer outlines exactly how Trump plans to 'roll back years of regulations'

Deregulation is a large part of President-elect Donald Trump's economic agenda, but many skeptics have asked Jim Cramer how that could really happen.

Trump plans to deregulate through executive appointments, Cramer said. The President and his subordinates have a significant amount of discretion on how laws are enforced.

Oklahoma Attorney General Greg Pruitt was nominated by the president-elect to run the Environmental Protection Agency.

"If he gets approved, he could roll back years of regulations," the "Mad Money" host said.