Get paid to visit the Virgin Islands

Want to travel somewhere warm this winter?

Consider the U.S. Virgin Islands. The archipelago is offering $300 in travel credits for travelers who stay for at least three nights in 2017.

According to the director of communications for V.I. Tourism, Alani Henneman-Todman, the credit can be used on things like tours, kayaking, dive shops and anything that offers a historical perspective of the islands.



The territory is celebrating its 100th year as part of the United States. In 1916, the Dutch sold the island chain to the U.S. for $25 million in gold coins.



In order to qualify for the promotion, tourists must stay at one of the hotels on the main islands of St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John listed on the Virgin Islands tourism website, book travel by October 1, 2017, and visit before December 31, 2017.



Bon voyage!