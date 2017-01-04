Hate your boss? Science says they may be missing this key trait

There's nothing more infuriating than receiving orders from someone who has no idea what is involved in completing the task.

And there's science to back that up.

Research that focused on 35,000 randomly selected employees and workplaces in the U.S. and Britain, recently highlighted by the Harvard Business Review, shows that the largest positive influence on a typical worker's level of job satisfaction is whether bosses have the technical skill set to complete the work they ask their subordinates to do.

If bosses understand and can do what they are asking, employees are much happier.