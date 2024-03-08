2 tactics ex-Revlon CEO swears by to get things done: 'There are a lot of balls in the air. Some are glass, some are rubber.'

Worldwide, workers value a healthy relationship with their jobs. An overwhelming majority, 93% say work-life balance is a high priority, according to a January 2024 study of 27,000 workers around the world by temp and staffing agency Randstad.

Depending on your job and home life, some people might find that even keel hard to find.

"I don't like the word 'balance,'" former Revlon CEO Debbie Perelman told networking platform Luminary CEO Cate Luzio during the Luminary Women's History Month Summit. Perelman served as CEO between 2018 and 2023. Today, she advises other businesses in how to find success. Outside of her work life, Perelman is married and the mother of four kids.

"There is never a balance," she said.

There are, however, ways to alleviate the pressure of so much to do. Here are two tactics that have helped her focus and get through the day.