Employers and workers are at odds over work-life balance — here's who is winning

At the end of last year, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah had a clear message for workers heading into 2024: "Winning takes hard work."

"Working long hours, being responsive, blending work and life, is not anything to shy away from," Shah wrote in an email to employees first obtained by Business Insider. "There is not a lot of history of laziness being rewarded with success," Shah wrote.

The online furniture retailer, which also recently announced layoffs, has been working aggressively to return to profitability as the home market remains under pressure. In a statement, a Wayfair spokesperson responded to criticism of the CEO's message. "In his note, Niraj was reinforcing some of the values that have contributed to Wayfair's success, including questioning the status quo, being cost-efficient and working hard together to drive results."

However, employees now have other priorities, new research shows, and more time at the office is not one of them.

While 56% of workers consider themselves to be ambitious, 47% are not focused on career progression at all, according to Randstad's latest Workmonitor, which surveyed 27,000 workers globally.

Employees are more likely to consider work-life balance, flexible hours and mental health support as more important, the report found.