Best tax software for small business owners in 2021: Save time filing and get your maximum refund

Let's face it, as a small business owner you've a lot on your plate, and filing your taxes might seem like an overwhelming task on your long to-do list. But the right online tax filing software can help you save time and money. Tax software programs allow you to complete the filing process online, so there's no need to deal with the back-and-forth of working with an accountant. And don't worry if you're not a tax pro — these services walk you through the filing process, so you can check off all the boxes before you hit file. If you want advice on your tax situation, many online software programs provide the option to upgrade to get live support that may include one-on-one assistance with a tax professional. CNBC Select evaluated popular tax filing software programs that offer plans focused on people who are small business owners, which generally includes the self-employed, freelancers, sole proprietors and anyone with a side gig (or two). We evaluated these programs on a range of features, including cost, user experience, expert tax assistance and Better Business Bureau rating. (Read more about our methodology below.) Here are the best tax filing software programs for small business owners, so you can file your taxes before the April 15 deadline.

Best tax filing software for small business owners

Best overall tax software

TurboTax Learn More On TurboTax's secure site Cost $90 or $170 federal, $40 or $50 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Step-by-step guidance with a Q&A format that is easy to follow

TurboTax Live provides on-demand advice and a final review from a tax expert or CPA

Live Full Service has a tax expert prepare, sign and file your return

100% accuracy guarantee, or TurboTax will pay your IRS penalties

Maximum refund guarantee, or TurboTax will refund the plan fees you paid

Audit support, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice Cons More costly than other software programs

Live expert assistance plans cost $80 more for federal and $10 more per state

Live Full Service charges an additional $90 for federal, state is additional Cost breakdown by plan: Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $90 federal, $40 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $90 federal, $40 per state Live self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $170 federal, $50 per state Learn More View More

H&R Block Learn More On H&R Block's secure site Cost $67.99 or $144.99 federal, $36.99 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Mobile app Yes

Live support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Simple step-by-step guidance that's easy to follow

Unlimited on-demand chat or video support with Online Assist plans

Ability to speak to a tax expert who has an average of 10 years experience (costs extra)

Over 11,000 physical locations so you can meet with a tax expert in-person

Maximum refund guarantee, or H&R Block will refund the plan fees you paid

Audit support guarantee, which provides free assistance if you get an IRS or other tax notice

100% accuracy, or H&R Block will reimburse you for any penalties or interest up to $10,000 Cons Plans that include speaking with a live tax expert cost $77 more for federal returns

One of the more costly software programs Cost breakdown by plan: Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $67.99 federal, $36.99 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $67.99 federal, $36.99 per state Online Assist Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $144.99 federal, $36.99 per state Learn More View More

Best free tax software

FreeTaxUSA Learn More On FreeTaxUSA's secure site Cost $0 federal, $12.95 state

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Federal filing is free to use

Audit defense available with the Deluxe edition, which gives you support from a representative if the IRS audits your federal tax return

Maximum refund guarantee, or FreeTaxUSA will refund the plan fees you paid and provide a coupon for a free amended tax return

100% accuracy, or FreeTaxUSA will reimburse you for any penalties/interest charges Cons Can't import W-2s, so you have to manually enter the info

State filing isn't free, though it's a low $12.95

Priority customer support and live chat is only available with a Deluxe edition upgrade and costs $6.99 Learn More View More

Best affordable software

TaxSlayer Learn More On TaxSlayer's secure site Cost $30.55 federal, $32 per state (see details and promo code below)

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Cheaper plan, making this a more affordable choice if you don't have a simple return and need to upgrade

Low state filing fees

One-on-one support from real tax experts with Ask a Tax Pro

100% accuracy, or TaxSlayer will reimburse you for any penalties or interest charges

Maximum refund guarantee, or TaxSlayer will refund the plan fees you paid

IRS inquiry and audit support guarantee Cons Must enter a discount code to benefit from lower prices Cost breakdown by plan: Self-employed (for personal and business income and expenses): $30.55 federal, $32 per state File for 35% off with code SLAYIT35, prices above reflect discount. Learn More View More

Best for accuracy guarantee

TaxAct Learn More On TaxAct's secure site Cost $64.95 or $109.95 federal, $44.95 or $49.95 per state (see breakdown by plan below)

Mobile app Yes

Tax expert support Yes, costs extra

Better Business Bureau rating A+ Terms apply, see below for our methodology. Pros Up to $100,000 accuracy guarantee, which reimburses you for IRS/state penalty or interest if the TaxAct software causes a calculation error in your return

More affordable than other paid software

One-on-one support from real tax experts (costs extra)

Maximum refund and 100% accuracy guarantee, or TaxAct will refund the plan fees you paid and pay any difference in the refund or tax liability, plus cover any legal or audit costs up to $100,000 Cons Xpert Help Self-employed plan costs $75 more for federal Cost breakdown by plan: Self-employed/Sole Proprietor (for personal and business income and expenses): $64.95 federal, $44.95 per state

(for personal and business income and expenses): $64.95 federal, $44.95 per state Xpert Help Self-employed (includes help from tax experts): $139.95 federal, $44.95 per state

(includes help from tax experts): $139.95 federal, $44.95 per state Partnership, C Corporation or S Corporation: $109.95 federal, $49.95 per state Learn More View More

FAQs

When are taxes due?

Taxes are due on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Currently there are no plans to repeat last year’s extension to July 15. While you need to submit a tax return by the filing date every year, you may also need to file your taxes quarterly and make estimated tax payments. The IRS generally requires small business owners to make quarterly estimated payments if they expect to owe a minimum of $1,000. Filing quarterly isn't necessarily a bad thing. After all, it allows you to make four smaller tax payments versus one large tax payment. Here's when estimated tax payments are due: First quarter (January 1 to March 31): April 15, 2021

April 15, 2021 Second quarter (April 1 to May 31): June 15, 2021

June 15, 2021 Third quarter (June 1 to August 31): September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021 Forth quarter (September 1 to December 31): January 18, 2022 You can make estimated tax payments through some online tax software, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) or by mailing in a completed 1040-ES form with your payment. If you mail in your payment, it must be postmarked by the due date to avoid penalties.

What happens if I miss the tax deadline?

If you miss the April 15 deadline, file your taxes as soon as possible. You may incur a fee if you file late, and it only gets pricier the longer you wait. If you file late and owe taxes, you’ll incur a fee. However, you won’t incur a penalty if you don’t owe and instead have a tax refund coming. That said, there’s no way to know if you’ll owe taxes or not, so it’s important to file on time.

How much does it cost to file taxes?

Most small business owners will have to pay for their tax prep. Unlike with individual tax returns, there are very few free programs. The most expensive plan, TurboTax Self-employed, costs $90 for federal, plus $40 per state. And that doesn’t include plans with live tax support, which range from $139.95 to $170, plus $44.95 to $50 state fees.

Our methodology

To determine which tax software offers the best way for small business owners to file their taxes, CNBC Select compared each program on a range of features, including: Cost

User experience

Expert tax assistance

Accuracy and maximum refund guarantee

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating

Customer reviews, when available Cost was one of the most important factors. While one of the services offers free federal filing, many business owners may want to benefit from robust software, therefore paying to file their taxes. We evaluated the price per plan and weighed the features you receive, like the ability to maximize deductions and credits. The more bang for your buck, the higher a service ranked. Whether you’re new to filing taxes or a seasoned pro, user experience is crucial to filling out and submitting your return quickly and with little frustration. The services we chose had to be relatively user friendly. The ability to speak with a tax expert or support representative was a big plus. All five of the best tax software offered some form of support. And if a service supported consumers with a generous accuracy and maximum refund guarantee, it was ranked higher. We also considered the Better Business Bureau rating associated with the software. BBB ratings help determine whether a business is operating responsibly and if it helps to resolve customer complaints in a timely manner. Customer reviews were also taken into consideration. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall tax filing, runner-up, free tax software, most affordable and best accuracy guarantee. The federal and state filing fees for the software programs mentioned above are subject to change without notice. Many programs don’t charge you until you file, so there’s a chance the fees can change from the time you start your return until you submit it.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.