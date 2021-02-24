Best tax software for small business owners in 2021: Save time filing and get your maximum refund

Let's face it, as a small business owner you've a lot on your plate, and filing your taxes might seem like an overwhelming task on your long to-do list. But the right online tax filing software can help you save time and money.
Tax software programs allow you to complete the filing process online, so there's no need to deal with the back-and-forth of working with an accountant. And don't worry if you're not a tax pro — these services walk you through the filing process, so you can check off all the boxes before you hit file. If you want advice on your tax situation, many online software programs provide the option to upgrade to get live support that may include one-on-one assistance with a tax professional.
CNBC Select evaluated popular tax filing software programs that offer plans focused on people who are small business owners, which generally includes the self-employed, freelancers, sole proprietors and anyone with a side gig (or two). We evaluated these programs on a range of features, including cost, user experience, expert tax assistance and Better Business Bureau rating. (Read more about our methodology below.)
Here are the best tax filing software programs for small business owners, so you can file your taxes before the April 15 deadline.
$90 or $170 federal, $40 or $50 per state (see breakdown by plan below)
Yes
Yes, costs extra
A+
Cost breakdown by plan:
$67.99 or $144.99 federal, $36.99 per state (see breakdown by plan below)
Yes
Yes, costs extra
A+
Cost breakdown by plan:
$0 federal, $12.95 state
Yes
Yes, costs extra
A+
$30.55 federal, $32 per state (see details and promo code below)
Yes
Yes, costs extra
A+
Cost breakdown by plan:
File for 35% off with code SLAYIT35, prices above reflect discount.
$64.95 or $109.95 federal, $44.95 or $49.95 per state (see breakdown by plan below)
Yes
Yes, costs extra
A+
Cost breakdown by plan:
Taxes are due on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Currently there are no plans to repeat last year’s extension to July 15.
While you need to submit a tax return by the filing date every year, you may also need to file your taxes quarterly and make estimated tax payments. The IRS generally requires small business owners to make quarterly estimated payments if they expect to owe a minimum of $1,000. Filing quarterly isn't necessarily a bad thing. After all, it allows you to make four smaller tax payments versus one large tax payment.
Here's when estimated tax payments are due:
You can make estimated tax payments through some online tax software, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) or by mailing in a completed 1040-ES form with your payment. If you mail in your payment, it must be postmarked by the due date to avoid penalties.
If you miss the April 15 deadline, file your taxes as soon as possible. You may incur a fee if you file late, and it only gets pricier the longer you wait. If you file late and owe taxes, you’ll incur a fee. However, you won’t incur a penalty if you don’t owe and instead have a tax refund coming. That said, there’s no way to know if you’ll owe taxes or not, so it’s important to file on time.
Most small business owners will have to pay for their tax prep. Unlike with individual tax returns, there are very few free programs. The most expensive plan, TurboTax Self-employed, costs $90 for federal, plus $40 per state. And that doesn’t include plans with live tax support, which range from $139.95 to $170, plus $44.95 to $50 state fees.
To determine which tax software offers the best way for small business owners to file their taxes, CNBC Select compared each program on a range of features, including:
Cost was one of the most important factors. While one of the services offers free federal filing, many business owners may want to benefit from robust software, therefore paying to file their taxes. We evaluated the price per plan and weighed the features you receive, like the ability to maximize deductions and credits. The more bang for your buck, the higher a service ranked.
Whether you’re new to filing taxes or a seasoned pro, user experience is crucial to filling out and submitting your return quickly and with little frustration. The services we chose had to be relatively user friendly.
The ability to speak with a tax expert or support representative was a big plus. All five of the best tax software offered some form of support.
And if a service supported consumers with a generous accuracy and maximum refund guarantee, it was ranked higher.
We also considered the Better Business Bureau rating associated with the software. BBB ratings help determine whether a business is operating responsibly and if it helps to resolve customer complaints in a timely manner. Customer reviews were also taken into consideration.
After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall tax filing, runner-up, free tax software, most affordable and best accuracy guarantee.
The federal and state filing fees for the software programs mentioned above are subject to change without notice. Many programs don’t charge you until you file, so there’s a chance the fees can change from the time you start your return until you submit it.