First-time homebuyer grants: what you need to know

How to qualify for a first-time homebuyer grant

First-time homebuyers are eligible for a variety of public and private grants. Most government agencies and financial institutions consider anyone who hasn't bought or owned a principal residence in the last three years a first-time homebuyer.



While some grants are marketed toward first-time homebuyers, existing homeowners may be eligible for many programs.



Exact eligibility standards vary greatly, however. Most require the property to be your primary residence and many have income and home price limits. The grants may also be limited to certain cities or a select list of properties. To ensure you can access all the programs you're eligible for, ask your lender about grant options before you apply for a mortgage. Read more: The best mortgage lenders for first-time buyers

Bank grants

Many top banks offer grants that first-time homebuyers can qualify for. Typically, your mortgage must be with that bank and the grant could be considered taxable income. Bank of America

Bank of America Home Mortgage Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, Affordable Loan Solution® mortgage, Doctor loans

Terms Varies

Credit needed Conventional loans typically require a 620 credit score

Minimum down payment 3% with Bank of America's Affordable Loan Solution® mortgage loan

Terms apply.

Offers first-time homebuyer assistance? Yes — click here for details

With its America's Home grant, Bank of America offers up to $7,500 to lower mortgage rates for buyers of homes in low- to moderate-income census tracts. Maximum income and loan amount limits apply and applicants must have a loan-to-value ratio of at least 80%. Bank of America also has a down payment grant offering 3% of a house's purchase price, up to $10,000, in select markets. A homebuyer education course is required. Chase

Chase Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan

Terms apply.

Offers first-time homebuyer assistance? Yes — click here for details

The Chase Homebuyer Grant provides eligible borrowers with up to $7,500 to lower their interest rate, put towards closing costs or bolster their down payment. It's available to borrowers with a Chase DreaMaker loan or a conventional, FHA or VA mortgage in 15 metro areas — including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Diego. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo's Homebuyer Access grant provides up to $10,000 towards a down payment for buyers who make no more than 120% of the median income in eight metro areas, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia. Borrowers in these cities who make up to 80% of the area median income can also apply for a Wells Fargo Dream. Plan. Home mortgage and receive a closing cost credit worth up to $5,000. PNC Despite its name, the PNC Closing Cost Assistance Grant is a $5,000 credit that can be put toward your down payment, closing costs or other fixed costs. To qualify, your household income must be no more than 80% of the median income in your area or the property must be located in a qualifying community.

PNC Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans, jumbo loans, HELOCs, Community Loan and Medical Professional Loan

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 0% if moving forward with a USDA loan Terms apply.

Citibank Citibank's Lender Paid Assistance program includes a $7,500 credit for closing costs on a primary residence in specific areas in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; Denver, Houston, Philadelphia and Cambridge, Massachusetts. Borrowers must meet income requirements and take a homebuyer education course.

CitiMortgage® Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 580

Minimum down payment 3% Terms apply.

Ally Bank Ally Bank borrowers who live in qualifying neighborhoods in Detroit, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina, can apply for a $5,000 grant toward their down payment or closing costs. Borrowers should make no more than 100% of the median income in the area where the home is located.

Ally Home Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan Terms apply.

Federal grants

The federal government sponsors a variety of homebuying grants, credits and forgivable loans. HomePath Ready Buyer program Closing costs can equal as much as 6% of your home's purchase price. Fannie Mae's HomePath program gives buyers up to 3% to put toward closing on a Fannie Mae property. These are as-is homes, however, and are usually available because of a foreclosure or short sale. HomeReady and Home Possible credits Through February 2025, borrowers who receive a Fannie Mae HomeReady or Freddie Mac Home Possible mortgage can qualify for a $2,500 credit toward a down payment or closing costs. Applicants cannot make more than 50% of the median income in the area where the property is located. Good Neighbor Next Door program Issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Good Neighbor Next Door grant is available to teachers, firefighters, police officers and EMTs buying a home in the area they serve. HUD will cover up to 50% of the cost of your home, provided you have not purchased a home in the last 12 months and agree to stay in the property for at least three years.



Participants must work with a HUD-approved real estate broker and choose a home from a list of properties in HUD-designated revitalization areas. Homes are sold as-is and inventory is extremely limited.



In addition, borrowers must take out a second mortgage in the amount of the discount. If the three-year occupancy requirement is met, no interest will accrue and no payment is required. Read more: How to qualify for down payment assistance

State and local grants

You can research options for grants and forgivable loans on your state, local, or county housing website or through Freddie Mac's DPAOne database, which includes hundreds of programs. Here is a sample: Texas: Educators, police officers, firefighters and other public servants may qualify for the Home for Texas Heroes grant, which covers up to 2% of your total loan and closing costs. To be considered, you need to earn no more than 80% of the area median income and have a credit score of 620.

Educators, police officers, firefighters and other public servants may qualify for the Home for Texas Heroes grant, which covers up to 2% of your total loan and closing costs. To be considered, you need to earn no more than 80% of the area median income and have a credit score of 620. Illinois: IHDA Access Forgivable is a down payment assistance program that forgives up to 4% of your mortgage over 10 years, up to $6,000. You need a 640 credit score, complete homeownership counseling and meet income and home price limits outlined by the state.

IHDA Access Forgivable is a down payment assistance program that forgives up to 4% of your mortgage over 10 years, up to $6,000. You need a 640 credit score, complete homeownership counseling and meet income and home price limits outlined by the state. New York City: The HomeFirst Down Payment Assistance program provides qualified first-time homebuyers with up to $100,000 towards a down payment or closing costs. You'll need at least a 3% down payment, make no more than 80% of the area median income and complete a homeowner education program.

National Homebuyers Fund

The National Homebuyers Fund, a nonprofit that supports affordable housing, provides up to 5% of the home's purchase price to borrowers who agree to make the property their primary residence for at least five years.



Provided your lender participates in the program, this forgivable grant can be used toward a down payment or closing costs.

More assistance for first-time homebuyers

Even if you don't qualify for a grant, there are other programs to help you achieve your dream of homeownership: HomeOne mortgages , which are backed by Freddie Mac and allow first-time buyers a credit score of 620 to put just 3% down.

, which are backed by Freddie Mac and allow first-time buyers a credit score of 620 to put just 3% down. Conventional 97 mortgages also require just 3% down and can be backed by Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae.

also require just 3% down and can be backed by Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae. VA loans and USDA loans have no down payment requirements.

have no down payment requirements. Down payment assistance loans can help and payments may be deferred or even forgiven.

FAQ Who qualifies as a first-time homebuyer? Most agencies and financial institutions consider anyone who hasn't bought or owned a principal residence in the last three years a first-time homebuyer. Where do I find first-time homebuyer assistance? Ask your lender what options are available and look on your state or local government housing website for more support. What other type of assistance is there besides grants? There are down payment assistance loans that allow payments to be deferred or even forgiven. In addition, VA and USDA loans have flexible credit requirements and no down payment requirements.

Bottom line

Saving up for your first home is a tall order, but there are private and public grants that can help — and they don't need to be paid back. See what is available from mortgage providers in your area, and look into grant options from federal, state and local government agencies, as well.



Even if you're not a first-time buyer, you may still qualify for a grant to help with your down payment, interest rate or closing costs.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every mortgage review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of mortgage products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.







