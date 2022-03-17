4 personal loan lenders that accept applicants with credit scores that are 580 or lower

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

There are many advantages to having good or excellent credit. For one, a high credit score can help you get approved for financial products — like personal loans — with a lower interest rate. But now there are some personal loans out there that keep customer flexibility in mind. In other words, even if your credit score is less than ideal, you still have a solid chance at getting approved for the loan you need. Some lenders cater to applicants with lower credit scores in the poor range (below 580) to help them borrow money for emergency expenses, a medical bill, debt consolidation and other financing needs. Below, Select rounded up four of the best personal loan lenders that still accept applicants who have credit scores of 580 or lower. We looked at fees, interest rates and flexible repayment options for different credit scores. (You can read more about our methodology below.) Just keep in mind that if you're applying for loans — or any line of credit — with a lower credit score, you are likely to receive higher interest rates because lenders will see you as more of a "riskier" borrower. It's important to compare rates with different lenders and do your homework before signing on the dotted line to make sure you're comfortable with your new loan terms. If you want to increase your credit score to get a better interest rate or loan terms, there are a few ways to do so, some of them which can have immediate effects.

Best personal loan lenders for a credit score of 580 or lower

Best for people without credit history

Upstart Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 3.09% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, credit card refinancing, home improvement, wedding, moving or medical

Loan amounts $1,000 to $50,000

Terms 36 and 60 months

Credit needed FICO or Vantage score of 600 (but will accept applicants whose credit history is so insufficient they don't have a credit score)

Origination fee 0% to 8% of the target amount

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee The greater of 5% of monthly past due amount or $15 See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Open to borrowers with fair credit (minimum 600 score)

Will accept applicants who have insufficient credit history and don't have a credit score

No early payoff fees

99% of personal loan funds are sent the next business day after completing required paperwork before 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Cons High late fees

Origination fee of 0% to 8% of the target amount (automatically withheld from the loan before it's delivered to you)

$10 fee to request paper copies of loan agreement (no fee for eSigned virtual copies)

Must have a social security number Learn More View More

Who's this for? According to Upstart's website, applicants with credit history should apply with a minimum credit score of 300 (though, Upstart also accepts applicants with no credit history). Sometimes, a potential borrower may have a low credit score because they have extremely limited credit activity. Other times, a lack of credit history may result in them having no credit score at all. Just keep in mind that if you're approved for the loan with a lower (or no) credit score, you may be subject to a higher interest rate. You can apply for loan amounts as low as $1,000 and as much as $50,000. And while there are no penalties for paying off your balance early, Upstart does charge an origination fee (up to 8% of the amount you borrow) and late fees ($15 or 5% of the past due balance, whichever is greater). When it comes to repaying the balance, loan terms range from 36 to 60 months, which can be appealing to borrowers who think they may need a longer time horizon to repay the entire loan.

Best for debt consolidation

Payoff Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 5.99 to 24.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation/refinancing

Loan amounts $5,000 to $40,000

Terms 24 to 60 months

Credit needed Fair/average, good

Origination fee 0% to 5% (based on credit score and application)

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee 5% of monthly payment amount or $15, whichever is greater (with 15-day grace period) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Peer-to-peer lending platform makes it easy to check multiple offers

Loan approval comes with Payoff membership and customer support

No early payoff fees

No late fees

Fast and easy application

U.S.-based customer service Cons Higher loan minimums ($5,000)

Must submit soft inquiry to see origination fees and other details How Payoff is designed to help you stay motivated: Offers borrowers a dedicated "Empowerment Science" team that is available to take questions and provide encouragement

Free personality tests, stress assessments and cash flow trackers to help borrowers understand their money management style and nail down better habits

Free FICO tools help members track their progress* *Based on a study of Payoff Members between February 2020 to August 2020, members who use a Payoff Loan to eliminate at least $5,000 of credit card balances reportedly see an average FICO Score boost of 40 points. (Results may vary and are not guaranteed.) Learn More View More

Who's this for? The minimum credit score required to apply for a Payoff personal loan is 550 — this makes the lender a good place to start for those who have a poor credit score and are most concerned with debt consolidation. Payoff personal loans can actually only be used for debt consolidation and qualified borrowers can apply for a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $40,000. After you're approved for this loan, you'll receive the funds as a direct deposit to the checking account you provided in your application. Loan terms range from 24 to 60 months. Another perk you get from taking out a Payoff loan is access to financial literacy tools. Accepting a Payoff loan comes with a membership that grants you access to free FICO score updates, a team that performs quarterly check-ins with you during your first year of working with Payoff and tools to help members improve their relationship with money through personality, stress and cash flow assessments.

Best for flexible terms

OneMain Financial Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 18.00% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, major expenses, emergency costs

Loan amounts $1,500 to $20,000

Terms 24, 36, 48, 60 Months

Credit needed Poor/Fair

Origination fee Flat fee starting at $25 to $500 or percentage ranging from 1% to 10% (depends on your state)

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Up to $30 per late payment or up to 15% (depends on your state) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Approves applicants with bad or fair credit

No early payoff fees

Reasonable loan minimums ($1,500) for smaller needs

Can pre-qualify with a soft credit check (no hard inquiry right away)

ACH funding within 1-2 business days (sometimes same day with proper paperwork)

Option to apply for secured loan (with collateral) for potentially lower rates

Borrowers can choose the date the bill is due each month

Applicants may apply with a co-applicant or, if married, may apply for a loan separately from spouse Cons High origination fee

High interest rates

No autopay APR discount

No co-signers Information about OneMain Financial's secured loans: While not required, applicants who don't qualify for an unsecured personal loan with OneMain Financial may be offered a secured loan. A secured loan lets borrowers who want to use the equity from their car potentially qualify for lower interest that way. Rates, repayment terms and agreements vary by individual and the state in which apply. Learn more by checking for offers on OneMain Financial's site. OneMain Financial link provided by Even Financial. OneMain Financial consumer loans are offered in 44 states (we do not lend in AK, AR, CT, DC, MA, RI, and VT). Loan proceeds cannot be used for postsecondary educational expenses as defined by the CFPB's Regulation Z such as college, university or vocational expense; for any business or commercial purpose; to purchase securities; or for gambling or illegal purposes. Example loan: A $6,000 loan with a 24.99% APR that is repayable in 60 monthly installments would have monthly payments of $176.07. Additional conditions for secured offers: Secured offers require a first lien on a motor vehicle that meets our value requirements, titled in your name with valid insurance. The lender places a lien on the collateral until the loan is paid in full. Active duty military, their spouse or dependents covered by the Military Lending Act may not pledge any vehicle as collateral. Funding options; availability of funds: Loan proceeds may be disbursed by check or electronically deposited to the borrower's bank account through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) or debit card (SpeedFunds) networks. ACH funds are available approximately 1 to 2 business days after the loan closing date. Funds through SpeedFunds can be accessed on the loan closing date by using a bank-issued debit card. Borrowers in these states are subject to these minimum loan sizes: Alabama: $2,100. California: $3,000. Georgia: Unless you are a present customer, $3,100 minimum loan amount. Ohio: $2,000. Virginia: $2,600. Borrowers (other than present customers) in these states are subject to these maximum unsecured loan sizes: North Carolina: $7,500. Learn More View More

Who's this for? OneMain Financial generally accepts applicants with at least a poor or fair credit score (the exact credit score minimum is not disclosed but for reference, a poor credit score is considered to be between 300 and 579 and a fair credit score is considered to be between 580 and 669). This lender offers terms that are more flexible than that of other lenders. For one, many lenders don't allow you to apply with a co-applicant, which can be a bit of a concern if you're worried your credit score will hurt your chances of securing a better interest rate. But with OneMain Financial, you should be able to submit your application with a co-applicant. Plus, borrowers can take advantage of repayment terms that range from 24 months to 60 months. Another feature that makes this lender a little more flexible is the ability to secure your loan with collateral. Personal loans are generally unsecured debt, meaning you can borrow the money outright without having to offer up something of value. But with secured loans, a borrower essentially uses another asset as a "promise" that if they fail to repay their loan in full, the lender can seize that asset from them as collateral. Not only does OneMain Financial give you this option, but doing so also lets you potentially receive an even lower interest rate. Plus, borrowers can actually choose the date their monthly payments are due. The origination fee with OneMain Financial is on the higher end: either a fixed fee between $25 and $500 or up to 10% of the loan amount, depending on which state you live in. And while there aren't any penalties for paying off the loan early, there is a late fee that will run you either $30 or up to 15% (depending on your state).

Best for secured loan options

Avant Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 9.95% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, major expenses, emergency costs, home improvements

Loan amounts $2,000 to $35,000

Terms 24 to 60 months

Credit needed Poor/Fair

Origination fee up to 4.75%

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Up to $25 per late payment after 10-day grace period See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lends to applicants with scores lower than 600

No early payoff fees

Can pre-qualify with a soft credit check (no hard inquiry)

Quick funding (often by the next day)

Late payment grace period of 10 days

Option to apply for secured loan (against title of your car) for potentially lower interest Cons Origination fee

Potentially high interest (caps at 35.99% APR)

No autopay APR discount

No direct payments to creditors (for debt consolidation)

No co-signers Information about Avant's secured loans: In 40 states, Avant offers an alternative to title loans for borrowers who want to use the equity from their car to potentially qualify for lower interest. Repayment options between two to four years.

Applicant's entire credit profile is evaluated, including credit score, income and borrowing history (not just the value of the car)

Rates as low as 9.95% (capped at 35.99% APR) Learn More View More

Who's this for? Avant's minimum credit score requirement for applicants is 550. And similar to OneMain Financial, Avant also provides the option for borrowers to secure their personal loan with collateral. One key difference between the two, however, is that OneMain Financial's interest rates can range from 18.00% to 35.99% while Avant's range from 9.95% to 35.99%, giving borrowers the ability to potentially secure a lower interest rate with Avant. This lender also offers personal loan amounts as low as $2,000 and as high as $35,000, and you can typically receive your funds as soon as the next business day after you've been approved. While there are no penalties for early payoff, there is an origination fee of up to 4.75% and a late fee of up to $25 after the 10-day grace period. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

