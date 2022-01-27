4 personal loan lenders to consider if you just need to borrow $3,000

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Personal loans are a common way to pay for large expenses like weddings, funerals and home renovations. These events can costs tens of thousands of dollars. But when it comes to smaller expenses that won't cost as much but still require more than you may have sitting in your emergency fund, there are personal loans out there that can help save the day. Many personal loan lenders offer funding amounts that start at around $5,000. However, that isn't always ideal for someone who needs to borrow less since it forces them to apply for more money than they'll actually need (which means higher monthly payments and interest charges). Select rounded up some personal loan lenders that allow you to apply for as little as $3,000. We looked at key factors like interest rates, fees, loan amounts and term lengths offered, plus other features including how your funds are distributed, autopay discounts, customer service and how fast you can get your funds. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Select's picks for the best personal loans for borrowing as little as $3,000

Compare offers to find the best loan

When searching for a personal loan, it can be helpful to compare several different offers to find the best interest rate and payment terms for your needs. With this comparison tool, you'll just need to answer a handful of questions in order for Even Financial to determine the top offers for you. The service is free, secure and does not affect your credit score.

Editorial note: The tool is provided and powered by Even Financial, a search and comparison engine that matches you with third-party lenders. Any information you provide is given directly to Even Financial. Select does not have access to any data you provide. Select may receive an affiliate commission from partner offers in the Even Financial tool. The commission does not influence the selection in order of offers.

Best overall

Discover Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 5.99% to 24.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, home improvement, wedding or vacation

Loan amounts $2,500 to $35,000

Terms 6 to 84 months

Credit needed Good

Origination fee None

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee $39 See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No origination fees, no early payoff fees

Same-day decision (in most cases)

Option to pay creditors directly

7 different payment options from mailing a check to pay by phone or app Cons Late fee of $39

No autopay discount

No cosigners or joint applications Learn More View More

Who's this for? Discover Personal Loans can be used for consolidating debt, home improvement, weddings and vacations. The minimum loan amount Discover will approve applicants for is $2,500, which also makes it a viable option if you need to borrow just under $3,000. While there are no origination fees, Discover does charge a $39 late fee if you don't make an on-time payment each month. Discover doesn't charge a prepayment penalty, though, which means you can make extra payments to cut down on interest charges over the life of the loan. If you're approved for a debt consolidation loan, Discover can pay your creditors directly, which takes some of the hard work out of your hands. You can receive your money as early as the next business day as long as your application was submitted without any errors (and the loan was funded on a weekday). Otherwise, you'll receive your funds no later than a week after approval.

Best for flexible payment terms

OneMain Financial Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 18.00% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, major expenses, emergency costs

Loan amounts $1,500 to $20,000

Terms 24, 36, 48, 60 Months

Credit needed Poor/Fair

Origination fee Flat fee starting at $25 to $500 or percentage ranging from 1% to 10% (depends on your state)

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Up to $30 per late payment or up to 15% (depends on your state) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Approves applicants with bad or fair credit

No early payoff fees

Reasonable loan minimums ($1,500) for smaller needs

Can pre-qualify with a soft credit check (no hard inquiry right away)

ACH funding within 1-2 business days (sometimes same day with proper paperwork)

Option to apply for secured loan (with collateral) for potentially lower rates

Borrowers can choose the date the bill is due each month

Applicants may apply with a co-applicant or, if married, may apply for a loan separately from spouse Cons High origination fee

High interest rates

No autopay APR discount

No co-signers Information about OneMain Financial's secured loans: While not required, applicants who don't qualify for an unsecured personal loan with OneMain Financial may be offered a secured loan. A secured loan lets borrowers who want to use the equity from their car potentially qualify for lower interest that way. Rates, repayment terms and agreements vary by individual and the state in which apply. Learn more by checking for offers on OneMain Financial's site. OneMain Financial link provided by Even Financial. OneMain Financial consumer loans are offered in 44 states (we do not lend in AK, AR, CT, DC, MA, RI, and VT). Loan proceeds cannot be used for postsecondary educational expenses as defined by the CFPB's Regulation Z such as college, university or vocational expense; for any business or commercial purpose; to purchase securities; or for gambling or illegal purposes. Example loan: A $6,000 loan with a 24.99% APR that is repayable in 60 monthly installments would have monthly payments of $176.07. Additional conditions for secured offers: Secured offers require a first lien on a motor vehicle that meets our value requirements, titled in your name with valid insurance. The lender places a lien on the collateral until the loan is paid in full. Active duty military, their spouse or dependents covered by the Military Lending Act may not pledge any vehicle as collateral. Funding options; availability of funds: Loan proceeds may be disbursed by check or electronically deposited to the borrower's bank account through the Automated Clearing House (ACH) or debit card (SpeedFunds) networks. ACH funds are available approximately 1 to 2 business days after the loan closing date. Funds through SpeedFunds can be accessed on the loan closing date by using a bank-issued debit card. Borrowers in these states are subject to these minimum loan sizes: Alabama: $2,100. California: $3,000. Georgia: Unless you are a present customer, $3,100 minimum loan amount. Ohio: $2,000. Virginia: $2,600. Borrowers (other than present customers) in these states are subject to these maximum unsecured loan sizes: North Carolina: $7,500. Learn More View More

Who's this for? OneMain Financial offers loan options that are a little more flexible compared to other lenders. Repayment terms run between 24 months and 60 months and OneMain Financial also allows borrowers the option to secure the loan with collateral in order to potentially receive an interest rate on the lower end of the lender's range. Plus, borrowers can actually choose the date their monthly payments are due and have the option to apply with a co-applicant. And on top of all that, there is a little more flexibility when it comes to how much you can borrow — you can apply for as little as $1,500 and as much as $20,000. This makes OneMain Financial seem like an attractive option for people who need to borrow smaller amounts of money. The origination fee is on the higher end: either a fixed fee between $25 and $500 or up to 10% of the loan amount, depending on which state you live in. And while there aren't any penalties for paying off the loan early, there is a late fee that will run you $30 or up to 15% (depending on your state).

Best for a lower credit score

Avant Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 9.95% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation, major expenses, emergency costs, home improvements

Loan amounts $2,000 to $35,000

Terms 24 to 60 months

Credit needed Poor/Fair

Origination fee up to 4.75%

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee Up to $25 per late payment after 10-day grace period See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Lends to applicants with scores lower than 600

No early payoff fees

Can pre-qualify with a soft credit check (no hard inquiry)

Quick funding (often by the next day)

Late payment grace period of 10 days

Option to apply for secured loan (against title of your car) for potentially lower interest Cons Origination fee

Potentially high interest (caps at 35.99% APR)

No autopay APR discount

No direct payments to creditors (for debt consolidation)

No co-signers Information about Avant's secured loans: In 40 states, Avant offers an alternative to title loans for borrowers who want to use the equity from their car to potentially qualify for lower interest. Repayment options between two to four years.

Applicant's entire credit profile is evaluated, including credit score, income and borrowing history (not just the value of the car)

Rates as low as 9.95% (capped at 35.99% APR) Learn More View More

Who's this for? Avant offers personal loan amounts as low as $2,000 and as high as $35,000, and you can generally receive your funds as early as the next business day (assuming your paperwork gets approved without a hitch). Avant will consider applicants with credit scores under s600, which may be appealing to those who need to borrow money but are worried they won't be approved with a poor or low credit score. However, just keep in mind that, like with any line of credit, the higher your credit score the more likely you are to receive the lowest interest rates. While there are no penalties for early payoff, there is an origination fee of up to 4.75% and a late fee of up to $25 after the 10-day grace period.

Best for co-borrowers

Prosper Personal Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 7.95% to 35.99%

Loan purpose Debt consolidation/refinancing, home improvement, auto/motor, medical or dental, big purchase and more

Loan amounts $2,000 to $40,000

Terms 36 and 60 months

Credit needed Good

Origination fee 2.41% to 5%, deducted from loan proceeds

Early payoff penalty None

Late fee 5% of monthly payment amount or $15, whichever is greater (with 15-day grace period) See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Co-borrowers are permitted

Repeat borrowers may qualify for APR discounts

Option to change your payment date according to when works best for you

Wide range of loan amounts

No prepayment penalty Cons High late fees

Origination fee of 2.41% to 5.99%, deducted from loan proceeds

Only two loan terms to choose from (3 or 5 years) Learn More View More

Who's this for? Prosper allows co-borrowers to submit a joint application: This can certainly be a huge draw for some borrowers when you consider that this isn't available for all loans. Applying for a loan with a co-borrower, or co-applicant as they're sometimes called, can be beneficial if your co-borrower has a higher credit score — this may allow you to get approved for lower interest rates. A co-borrower can be beneficial in a variety of other circumstances, too. Like, if a borrower doesn't have a long enough credit history to be approved for the loan. Keep in mind that the co-borrower on a personal loan application shares the liability for repaying the loan with the primary borrower, which is why lenders may see a borrower as less risky if they have another person applying alongside them. Prosper offers loan amounts between $2,000 and $40,000 with the possibility of next-day funding. Term lengths, on the other hand, may be less flexible for some borrowers: You can choose term lengths of either three years or five years. Also, origination fees are between 2.41% to 5% and get deducted from the loan proceeds.

Our methodology

To determine which personal loans are the best, Select analyzed dozens of U.S. personal loans offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions, that come with no origination or signup fees, fixed-rate APRs and flexible loan amounts and terms to suit an array of financing needs. When narrowing down and ranking the best personal loans for fair or good credit, we focused on the following features: Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.

Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan. Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.

Each lender provides a variety of financing options that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan. No early payoff penalties: The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.

The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early. Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process.

We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process. Customer support: Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.

Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances. Fund disbursement: The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly.

The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly. Autopay discounts: We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.5%.

We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.5%. Creditor payment limits and loan sizes: The above lenders provide loans in an array of sizes, from $500 to $100,000. Each lender advertises its respective payment limits and loan sizes, and completing a preapproval process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be for such an amount. After reviewing the above features, we sorted our recommendations by best for overall financing needs, quick funding, lower interest rates and flexible terms. Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for personal loans are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your loan agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To take out a loan, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.