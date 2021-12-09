Banks are in a race to end overdraft fees — these 7 checking accounts won't charge you

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

On Dec. 1, Capital One became the first large bank to completely eliminate all overdraft fees and non-sufficient fund fees (beginning early 2022), in a move that may protect itself from any forthcoming scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

On the heels of that announcement, JPMorgan Chase said that it will give account holders more ways to avoid paying overdraft service fees: Starting in 2022, customers will have a full day after overdrawing their account to replenish their balance, and customers can access their direct deposit payroll funds two days early.

Though these are the two banks in the news as of late, both join a trend of some smaller banks dropping their overdraft charges to attract more consumers. In June of this year, online-only Ally Bank put an end to overdraft fees on all accounts in an attempt to help keep people from falling behind financially as the pandemic continued.

An overdraft fee is a common banking fee that gets charged when you spend more than the amount available in your account. This results in a negative balance, and you may be hit with a steep overdraft fee up to $35 (sometimes per transaction).

Being short on funds can happen easily if you aren't keeping an eye on your bank balance, and those living paycheck to paycheck are most vulnerable. In fact, 43% of vulnerable households with checking accounts report having overdrafted in the past year, with 9.6 overdrafts on average, according to the 2021 FinHealth Spend Report. At a $35 fee per overdraft, that's nearly $350 per year consumers are paying because they didn't have enough money available to cover a purchase, payment or withdrawal.

Below, Select outlines seven checking accounts with zero overdraft fees so that you can rest assured you won't be charged next time you make this common mistake.