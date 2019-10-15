The best rewards credit cards of October 2019

Picking the right credit card may feel overwhelming. There are so many different options that it's hard to know which is best for you. To relieve some of the stress, we analyzed 111 popular rewards cards using an average American's annual spending budget and digging into each card's perks and drawbacks to find the best of the best based on your consumer habits. (See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best cards.) You don't have to be an aggressive points optimizer to enjoy the perks that come with a good rewards credit card. With the right card and good financial habits (paying your balance off on time and in full each month), you can earn $2,000 or more in rewards over five years (and that's after the annual fee). That breaks down to roughly $400 to $500 a year (a little higher the first year if you take advantage of a welcome bonus), and it's money you can use to buy more groceries, book airline travel, or splurge on a new iPad. Many of these cards also provide additional perks, such as discounts at select retailers, travel insurance, annual statement credits and more that make using a rewards card truly worthwhile. Here are CNBC Select's picks for the top rewards credit cards: Best Overall: American Express® Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card Best for Cash Back: Alliant Visa® Signature Credit Card

Alliant Visa® Signature Credit Card Best for Luxury Travel: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Best for Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Best for No Annual Fee: Citi® Double Cash Card

Citi® Double Cash Card Best for Hotels: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Best for Online Shopping: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa® Signature Card

Best Overall: American Express® Gold Card Apply Now On American Express's Secure Site Rewards 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide and shop at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then it drops to 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 35,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $250

Intro APR Not applicable

Variable APR See rates and fees

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee None

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $806*

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,631

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros 35,000 Membership Rewards® points welcome bonus

$120 annual dining credit ($10 a month) at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations

$100 annual airline fee credit to cover incidentals, including checked baggage, seat upgrades and in-flight food

Special benefits at The Hotel Collection, such as a $100 hotel credit and complimentary room upgrades Cons High $250 annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

This is a charge card, which means you have to pay off your balance in full each billing cycle

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Who's this for? If you love food, the American Express® Gold Card could be the ideal rewards card for you. Whether you dine out or cook at home, this card earns a competitive 4X points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide and 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Plus, travelers can benefit from the 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on Amextravel.com. The value of Membership Rewards® points varies depending on how cardholders redeem them. You can use them in a variety of ways, from paying with points at checkout at retailers like Amazon to redeeming for gift cards or a statement credit to booking travel. (See more on how the value of points is calculated.) Who's this for? If you love food, the American Express® Gold Card could be the ideal rewards card for you. Whether you dine out or cook at home, this card earns a competitive 4X points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide and 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Plus, travelers can benefit from the 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on Amextravel.com. The value of Membership Rewards® points varies depending on how cardholders redeem them. You can use them in a variety of ways, from paying with points at checkout at retailers like Amazon to redeeming for gift cards or a statement credit to booking travel. (See more on how the value of points is calculated.) Cardholders also receive an annual dining credit of up to $120 ($10 a month) at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed and participating Shake Shack locations (activation required). Travelers can take advantage of an annual $100 airline fee credit to cover the cost of in-flight food and beverages, seat upgrades and baggage fees. There are also no foreign transaction fees. This card does have a $250 annual fee, but it can easily be offset if you take advantage of all the added card benefits. Just using the $120 dining credit and $100 airline fee credit each year effectively reduces the fee to $30. Then, the rewards you earn help further "pay" for the card. Gold Card members can also participate in Amex Offers, where you can earn statement credits or bonus Membership Rewards® points at select retailers. For example, an offer for Wine.com states: "Spend $50 or more, get $10 back." These limited-time offers are location-based and additional terms apply. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus

read more Apply Now On American Express's Secure Site

Best for Cash Back: Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card Learn More Information about the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3% cash back on all purchases your first year, then 2.5% on everything

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0 first year, then $99

Intro APR None

Variable APR 12.24% to 15.24%

Balance transfer fee 3%

Foreign transaction fee None

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $656

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,605

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros High 3% cash back during the first year

Industry-leading 2.5% cash back on all purchases after the first year

Simple cash back program with no rotating categories

Annual fee is waived the first year

Competitive 12.24% to 15.24% variable APR Cons $99 annual fee after the first year

No introductory APR

No welcome bonus Who's this for? The Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card, our top cash-back card with an industry-leading 2.5% cash back on all purchases, is ideal for anyone looking for an easy-to-use rewards card. While there is no welcome bonus, new cardholders earn 3% cash back during the first year you open the account. There are no bonus categories or activation required, so this card is a simple way to maximize cash back on everyday spending. This card doesn't have many of the bells and whistles that other cards on this list have, but it does offer a competitive 12.24% to 15.24% variable APR. Compared to other rewards cards, this is in the low range, which may be helpful if you happen to carry a balance month-to-month. (We recommend you always pay on time and in full.) Who's this for? The Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card, our top cash-back card with an industry-leading 2.5% cash back on all purchases, is ideal for anyone looking for an easy-to-use rewards card. While there is no welcome bonus, new cardholders earn 3% cash back during the first year you open the account. There are no bonus categories or activation required, so this card is a simple way to maximize cash back on everyday spending. This card doesn't have many of the bells and whistles that other cards on this list have, but it does offer a competitive 12.24% to 15.24% variable APR. Compared to other rewards cards, this is in the low range, which may be helpful if you happen to carry a balance month-to-month. (We recommend you always pay on time and in full.) While this card has a strong cash-back program, it does come with a $99 annual fee (though it's waived the first year). It's not the highest when compared to other rewards cards, but you can find a range of cash-back cards with no annual fees. You also have to become a member of Alliant Credit Union and open an account in order to qualify for this card. The easiest way to become a member is by supporting Alliant's partner charity, Foster Care to Success. You don't need to pay the charity directly — Alliant pays $5 on your behalf when you apply to join the credit union. Membership is also open to family members of current members, employees of partner organizations or those who live or work in qualifying towns and communities near Chicago's O'Hare International airport. Overall, the numbers indicate that it's worth it to overcome these relatively minor obstacles in order to get the card's generous cash-back rate on all your purchases. If you don't want to make that trade off, though, there are a number of other strong cash-back options that don't require you to join a credit union.

read more Learn More Information about the Alliant Cashback Visa® Signature Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best for Luxury Travel: Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More Information about the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants worldwide, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening — worth up to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual fee $450

Intro APR None

Variable APR 18.99% to 25.99%

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $1,193*

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,567

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons High $450 annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR

Relatively high balance transfer fee Who's this for? If you're a frequent traveler looking to make your flights and hotel stays more luxurious, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® should be on your radar. This card is geared toward frequent travelers with 3X points on dining and travel worldwide and no foreign transaction fees. The value of Chase rewards points varies depending on how you use them. If you redeem points for cash and gift cards, each point is worth $.01, which means that 100 points equals $1 in redemption value. (See more on .) Who's this for? If you're a frequent traveler looking to make your flights and hotel stays more luxurious, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® should be on your radar. This card is geared toward frequent travelers with 3X points on dining and travel worldwide and no foreign transaction fees. The value of Chase rewards points varies depending on how you use them. If you redeem points for cash and gift cards, each point is worth $.01, which means that 100 points equals $1 in redemption value. (See more on .) When you use points through Chase Pay® for a statement credit to cover all or part of a purchase made at participating Chase Pay® merchants (Amazon, for instance), each point is worth $.008, which means that 100 points equals $.80 in redemption value. Redemption values for other reward options may be worth more or less than this. The value of points increases 50% when you redeem for travel on Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 50,000 points are worth $750 toward airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruise reservations when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. This is a great way to maximize the value of your rewards and makes this card stand out from the pack. While this card offers great rewards and benefits, it does come with a hefty $450 annual fee. However, if you take advantage of all the annual credits, you can come out well ahead of the fee. There's an annual $300 travel credit, as well as a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fees cardholders can redeem every four years. And the Priority Pass™ Select membership, which gives you access to more than 1,000 lounges in 500 cities worldwide, has a value of about $429. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best for Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Apply Now On American Express's Secure Site Rewards 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and 1% cash back on other purchases

Welcome bonus $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers

Variable APR 14.74% to 25.74%

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $691*

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,457

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)

6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations

Amex Offers, which provide statement credits at select merchants

A year of no interest on new purchases and balance transfers Cons $95 annual fee

2.7% fee on purchases made abroad Who's this for? The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a great choice for anyone who regularly spends big at grocery stores and gas stations. The rewards program is tailored to these purchases and offers some of the best cash-back rates available. Cardholders who have cut the cord can also take advantage of high cash back on select U.S. streaming services (6%). The list of eligible streaming subscriptions is longer than most, including Audible, Kindle Unlimited, MLB.TV and more. Who's this for? The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a great choice for anyone who regularly spends big at grocery stores and gas stations. The rewards program is tailored to these purchases and offers some of the best cash-back rates available. Cardholders who have cut the cord can also take advantage of high cash back on select U.S. streaming services (6%). The list of eligible streaming subscriptions is longer than most, including Audible, Kindle Unlimited, MLB.TV and more. In addition to cash back, cardholders can earn statement credit at select businesses through Amex Offers. For example, you can spend $75 or more and get $15 back at Jane restaurant in New York City. These limited-time offers are location-based and additional terms apply. While cardholders only earn 1% cash back for travel-related purchases, you can benefit from travel perks, such as car rental loss and damage insurance, travel accident insurance and roadside assistance. However, this card isn't the best choice for traveling outside the U.S., since purchases made abroad incur a 2.7% fee. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Apply Now On American Express's Secure Site

Best for No Annual Fee: Citi® Double Cash Card Apply Now On Citi's Secure Site Rewards 2% cash back: 1% on all purchases and an additional 1% after you pay your credit card bill

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Variable APR 15.74% to 25.74%

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Estimated cash back earned after one year $437

Estimated cash back earned after five years $2,185

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

2% cash back on all purchases

Simple cash-back program that doesn’t require activation or spending caps

One of the longest intro periods for balance transfers at 18 months Cons No welcome bonus

Minimum cash-back redemption of $25

3% fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S Who's this for? The Citi® Double Cash Card is a solid choice if you're looking to maximize your money without having to worry about rotating rewards categories or joining a credit union. Earn 1% cash back on all purchases and 1% when you pay off your bill. There's no annual fee and an easy-to-use cash-back program with no activation required and no limit to how many points you can earn. Cardholders can redeem cash back for checks or statement credits once they've earned $25 worth of points. Plus, if you forget to pay your card, Citi will waive your first late fee. (Though we always recommend you pay off your card on time and in full each month.) Who's this for? The Citi® Double Cash Card is a solid choice if you're looking to maximize your money without having to worry about rotating rewards categories or joining a credit union. Earn 1% cash back on all purchases and 1% when you pay off your bill. There's no annual fee and an easy-to-use cash-back program with no activation required and no limit to how many points you can earn. Cardholders can redeem cash back for checks or statement credits once they've earned $25 worth of points. Plus, if you forget to pay your card, Citi will waive your first late fee. (Though we always recommend you pay off your card on time and in full each month.) Although this card doesn't have a welcome bonus, the Citi® Double Cash Card offers cardholders a 0% APR for the first 18 months on balance transfers initiated within four months of opening an account. After the intro period ends, there's a 15.74% to 25.74% variable APR. In addition to the cash-back rewards, there are a number of special cardmember programs, including Citi Entertainment℠, which gives cardholders first access to purchase tickets for thousands of concerts and events. The card also provides access to Citi® Identity Theft Solutions, a service that will help you if you're a victim of identity theft. read more Apply Now On Citi's Secure Site

Best for Hotels: Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, plus 10X miles on thousands of hotels on hotels.com/venture (through January 2020)

Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $0 first year, then $95

Intro APR None

Variable APR 17.49% to 24.74%

Foreign transaction fee None

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $1,083*

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,451

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Annual fee is waived the first year

10X miles at hotels.com/venture through January 2020

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee after the first year Who's this for? The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card offers the best rewards rate on select hotel purchases: Earn 10X miles per $1 spent on thousands of hotels on hotels.com/venture through January 2020 (so if you spend $500 on the site, you earn 5,000 miles). If you're looking to take a trip before the end of the year, this is a great way to maximize the amount of miles you can earn. This card also earns 2X miles per dollar spent on all other spending, which is a great flat rate. While Venture does come with a $95 annual fee, it's waived during the first year. And $95 is low compared to some other rewards cards, with some annual fees up to $550. Who's this for? The Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card offers the best rewards rate on select hotel purchases: Earn 10X miles per $1 spent on thousands of hotels on hotels.com/venture through January 2020 (so if you spend $500 on the site, you earn 5,000 miles). If you're looking to take a trip before the end of the year, this is a great way to maximize the amount of miles you can earn. This card also earns 2X miles per dollar spent on all other spending, which is a great flat rate. While Venture does come with a $95 annual fee, it's waived during the first year. And $95 is low compared to some other rewards cards, with some annual fees up to $550. In addition to rewards, every four years cardholders receive a credit for a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application, up to $100. If you travel often, this is a great perk that can save you time and money. This card has no foreign transaction fees and comes with a bunch of additional travel perks, such as travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance services and an auto rental collision damage waiver. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus. When we calculated the first year returns for the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, we assumed the cardholder would spend $572 a year on hotel rooms booked via hotels.com/venture. Since the 10X miles offer is only valid through January 2020, we assumed 2X miles for hotel purchases for years 2 through 5. You may earn a higher or lower return depending on your travel spending habits. read more Learn More Information about the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Best for Online Shopping: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Learn More Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market; 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores; 1% back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval

Annual fee $0 (but Prime membership is required)

Intro APR None

Variable APR 16.24% to 24.24%

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Estimated rewards earned after 1 year $506*

Estimated rewards earned after 5 years $2,253

See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

$70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval, with no spending requirements

5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons Prime membership is required

The 5% back on groceries only applies to groceries bought on Amazon.com or at Whole Foods Market Who's this for? Frequent shoppers on Amazon and at Whole Foods will want to look into the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. All purchases made by Prime members at Amazon and Whole Foods get a robust 5% cash back. The card also offers a $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval as a one-time bonus. In addition to the generous 5% cash back at those two retailers, the card gives users 2% back on purchases made at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases. Who's this for? Frequent shoppers on Amazon and at Whole Foods will want to look into the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. All purchases made by Prime members at Amazon and Whole Foods get a robust 5% cash back. The card also offers a $70 Amazon.com gift card upon approval as a one-time bonus. In addition to the generous 5% cash back at those two retailers, the card gives users 2% back on purchases made at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases. As the name implies, you must have an eligible Prime membership to apply for this card ($119 for an annual membership and $12.99 for a monthly membership). If you don't, opt for the Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card, which doesn't require a Prime membership and still offers 3% cash back at Amazon and Whole Foods. *First year rewards total incorporates the points earned from the welcome bonus read more Learn More Information about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Our methodology

To determine which credit cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 111 of the most popular credit cards available in the U.S. that offer rewards programs, from cash back to points and miles. We compared each card on a range of features, including rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR, balance transfer fees and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit score and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is for the consumer to redeem points. CNBC Select teamed up with location intelligence firm Esri. The company's data development team provided the most up-to-date and comprehensive consumer spending data based on the 2018 Consumer Expenditure Surveys from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read more about their methodology here. Esri's data team created a sample annual budget of approximately $21,852 in retail spending. This budget is comprised of the most common spending categories, including groceries ($5,019), gas ($2,394), dining out ($3,365), travel ($2,154), utilities ($4,959) and general purchases ($3,961). General purchases include items such as housekeeping supplies, clothing, personal care products, prescription drugs and vitamins, and other vehicle expenses. CNBC Select used this budget to estimate how much the average consumer would save over the course of a year, two years and five years, assuming they would attempt to maximize their rewards potential by earning all welcome bonuses offered and using the card for all applicable purchases. All rewards total estimations are net the annual fee. It's important to note the value of a point or mile varies from card to card and based on how you redeem them. When we calculated the estimated returns, we assumed that cardholders are redeeming points/miles for a typical maximum value of 1 cent per point or mile. (Extreme optimizers might be able to achieve more value.) Our final picks are weighted heavily toward the highest five-year returns, since it's generally wise to hold onto a credit card for years. This method also avoids giving an unfair advantage to cards with large welcome bonuses. While the five-year estimates we've included are derived from a budget similar to the average American's spending, you may earn a higher or lower return depending on your shopping habits.

Best rewards credit cards Category Credit card Estimated amount earned after five years Best Overall American Express® Gold Card $2,631 Best Cash Back Alliant Visa® Signature Credit Card $2,605 Best for Luxury Travel Chase Sapphire Reserve® $2,567 Best for Grocery Shopping Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express $2,457 Best for No Annual Fee Citi® Double Cash Card $2,185 Best for Hotels Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card $2,451 Best for Online Shopping Amazon Prime Rewards Visa® Signature Card $2,253

For rates and fees of the American Express® Gold Card, please click here. For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, please click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.