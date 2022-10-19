How to access American Express Centurion Lounges, which feature curated menus, craft cocktails and other luxe perks

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign up here.

American Express Centurion Lounge locations

With three more Centurion Lounges expected to open in Atlanta (ATL), Newark (EWR) and Washington, D.C. (DCA) in 2023, there will soon be a total of 16 U.S. locations. These three new locations are expected to open in late 2022 or in 2023: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, near Terminal B, post-security; Opening late 2022.

near Terminal B, post-security; Opening late 2022. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport , in Concourse E between the domestic and international terminals; Opening 2023.

, in Concourse E between the domestic and international terminals; Opening 2023. Newark Liberty International Airport, on the third floor of the new Terminal A building; Opening 2023. Here's where to find current Centurion Lounges within the U.S.: Charlotte Douglas International Airport , Between Concourses D and E; Open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, Between Concourses D and E; Open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport , Terminal D across from Gate D12; Open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, Terminal D across from Gate D12; Open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Denver International Airport , Concourse C (post-security), near gate C46; Open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, Concourse C (post-security), near gate C46; Open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Houston - George Bush Intercontinental Airport , Terminal D, take the elevator from the Duty-Free Shop near Gate D6; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

, Terminal D, take the elevator from the Duty-Free Shop near Gate D6; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Las Vegas - Harry Reid International Airport , Concourse D, across from Gate D1; Open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, Concourse D, across from Gate D1; Open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Los Angeles International Airport , Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT), on the left after security; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

, Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT), on the left after security; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Miami International Airport , Concourse D, on the fourth floor near Gate D12; Open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

, Concourse D, on the fourth floor near Gate D12; Open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. New York City - LaGuardia Airport , Terminal B (post-security) on the fourth floor just before the pedestrian bridge; Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Friday, and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

, Terminal B (post-security) on the fourth floor just before the pedestrian bridge; Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Friday, and 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. New York City - John F. Kennedy International Airport , Terminal 4, just past security, to the left of the escalators; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, Terminal 4, just past security, to the left of the escalators; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Philadelphia International Airport , Terminal A West near Gate A14; Open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, Terminal A West near Gate A14; Open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport , Terminal 4 across from Gate B22; Open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

, Terminal 4 across from Gate B22; Open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. San Francisco International Airport , Terminal 3 next to Gates F1 and F2; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (temporarily closed for renovations but expected to reopen in late 2022).

, Terminal 3 next to Gates F1 and F2; Open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (temporarily closed for renovations but expected to reopen in late 2022). Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Concourse B across from Gate B3; Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additional Centurion Lounges can be found internationally in Hong Kong (HKG), London (LHR), Stockholm (ARN), Mumbai (BOM), Delhi (DEL), Buenos Aires (EZE), São Paulo (GRU), Melbourne (MEL), Mexico City (MEX), Monterrey (MTY) and Sydney (SYD).

American Express Centurion Lounge at Hong Kong international airport on September 29, 2017. Billy H.c. Kwok | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

American Express is also in the process of revitalizing some of its current Escape Lounges into a new concept it's calling "Escape Lounges — The Centurion Studio Partner," which will serve as mini-Centurion Lounges. Keep an eye out for these on your next trip to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) or Columbus (CMH), as both are expected to open later in 2022. Whichever lounge you choose, you can expect to find a range of complimentary perks including seasonal food and beverage options curated by popular local chefs, signature craft cocktails, high-speed Wi-Fi, semi-private workspaces, access to The Centurion Lounge Digital Library, access to a Member Services travel concierge team, luxury amenities such as spa services and shower suites (temporarily closed due to the pandemic) and little touches like family rooms and customized relaxation spaces.

An attendee samples food inside the American Express Centurion Lounge during a media preview event at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on March 5, 2020. Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

How to access Amex Centurion Lounges

To enter any Centurion Lounge, you'll need to have a boarding pass reflecting a flight you'll be traveling on that day — it's not possible to access these lounges after you land, only before you fly or during a layover, if you have a connecting flight. You must also be able to produce a valid government-issued photo I.D. and the eligible card that's associated with your membership (unless you are a guest of a current cardholder). Children ages two and under get in free with a qualifying parent who can show a "lap infant" boarding pass or proof of their child's age. You'll only be allowed to enter the lounge within three hours of your flight's departure and cannot reserve a spot ahead of time — entry will be based on capacity and access to some amenities based on availability. You also won't be allowed in if you have a standby ticket, unless you can show you have a boarding pass showing a confirmed seat or assigned zone. Free or discounted access Travelers with The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express or the Centurion® Card from American Express receive complimentary access to any outpost within the Centurion Lounge network.

Those with the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business Card are only permitted to enter Centurion Lounges within the U.S., in London (LHR) and in Hong Kong (HKG) — and only if they're traveling on a same-day flight that's operated or marketed by Delta Air Lines.

Amex Platinum cardholders have access to more than 1,400 lounges Amex Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders can also score complimentary access to The Global Lounge Collection®, which includes Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges – The Centurion Studio Partner, Delta Sky Club® lounges, Plaza Premium Lounges, Priority Pass™ lounges, Airspace Lounges and Lufthansa Lounges, giving you access to more than 1,400 airport lounges in over 650 cities worldwide. Note, however, that the rules vary by lounge when it comes to how many guests you're allowed to take with you and whether or not their entry is also complimentary. Additionally, to access Delta Sky Club's, you'll have to be traveling on a same-day flight that is being operated or marketed by Delta Air Lines. Paid access Due to the exclusivity of these lounges, you won't be able to enter unless you are a qualifying cardholder (see above) or a guest of one (see below). Amex Platinum and Centurion cardholders can currently bring up to two additional guests free of charge. However, starting Feb. 1, 2023 Amex Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders will have to pay $50 per guest ($30 per child ages 2–17), although you can qualify for two complimentary guest passes per visit after you spend at least $75,000 on your card within a calendar year. Once earned, that complimentary guest access will be valid through January of the second calendar year (if you earned it by May 1, 2023, it would be active through January 31, 2025). Those with a Delta SkyMiles Reserve card can bring up to two guests per visit by paying a fee of $50 per person per visit as long as you're all traveling on a same-day flight that is being operated or marketed by Delta Air Lines — but remember, you're limited to Centurion Lounges within the U.S. or the two international locations in London and Hong Kong.

Best American Express cards with lounge access

Bottom line

Centurion Lounges are known for their luxury amenities and exclusive access, which you can score by signing up for certain eligible cards. With more locations popping up in cities all over the U.S. and around the world, now might be a good time to take advantage of a lucrative welcome bonus so you can make your next airport experience a relaxing and memorable one.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.