Enjoy an outdoor oasis in the world's busiest airport with the new American Express Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. American Express is adding another location to its Centurion Lounge network, with the Atlanta Centurion Lounge opening at Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Feb. 14, 2024. This will be the largest Centurion Lounge location, which is good news for the world's busiest airport. This location has everything you'd expect from a premium airport lounge and much more. There are locally inspired food and beverages, dedicated workstations and showers. Guests can also make use of several Centurion Lounge firsts — a whiskey bar and outdoor terrace spaces. And it features a unique design based on Atlanta's moniker as the "city in a forest," with a 50-year-old olive tree highlighting the main seating area and a custom light sculpture that evokes the feeling of a forest canopy. CNBC Select has the details on what you can enjoy at this new American Express Centurion Lounge.

How to access Amex Centurion Lounges

The Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel, 1X points on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Apply and select your preferred metal Card design: classic Platinum Card®, Platinum x Kehinde Wiley, or Platinum x Julie Mehretu.

Annual fee $695

Intro APR None

Regular APR See Pay Over Time APR

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit Needed Excellent/Good

See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our The Platinum Card® from American Express review.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com and 1X points for each dollar you spend on eligible purchases. Also, earn 1.5X points (that's an extra half point per dollar) on each eligible purchases at US construction material, hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on purchases of $5,000 or more everywhere else, on up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year.

Welcome bonus Earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $695

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 19.49% - 27.49% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

The Centurion Lounge access rules are slightly different depending on which card you have. American Express Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders receive unlimited Centurion Lounge access up to three hours before your flight's departure. To gain access, you'll need your card, a same-day boarding pass and a government-issued I.D. Guest visits cost $50 each ($30 for children ages 2-17 years old), and Platinum cardholders can qualify for two complimentary guest access for up to two guests visit after spending $75,000 or more on their card in a calendar year. Once you hit the $75,000 threshold, the complimentary guest visits are available the rest of that year and the entire following calendar year, only ending on Jan. 31 of the year after that. For example, if you earned the guest visits in June 2024, you'd have that benefit until Jan. 31, 2026. Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business card members have similar unlimited access to Centurion Lounges, with a few more restrictions. You'll need to be traveling on a flight operated or marketed by Delta Air Lines and you must have booked the flight with a U.S.-issued American Express card. Guests cost $50 each ($30 for children ages 2-17 years old).

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases and 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus Earn 100,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $6,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months.

Annual fee $650

Intro APR N/A

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card Learn More On the American Express secure site Rewards Earn 3X miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases. Earn 1.5X miles on eligible transit, U.S. shipping, and U.S. office supply store purchases, plus all eligible purchases after you spend $150,000 in purchases on your Card in a year. If your purchase qualifies for a category that has a higher mileage accelerator, only the higher accelerator will apply.

Welcome bonus Limited Time Offer: Earn 110,000 Bonus Miles after spending $12,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 3/27/24.

Annual fee $650

Intro APR None

Regular APR 20.99% - 29.99% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fees None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See rates and fees, terms apply.

What to expect at the Atlanta Centurion Lounge

The Atlanta Centurion Lounge covers nearly 26,000 square feet, making it the largest Centurion Lounge location by a wide margin, and is located in Concourse E near gate E11. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is a major hub for Delta, but all of the major U.S.-based airlines and many international airlines operate flights to/from this airport. While this is a large airport, all of the terminals are connected airside by either train or walkways. So once you clear security, you'll be able to make your way to the new Centurion lounge regardless of what gate you're departing from. Just be sure to factor in travel time to your gate. The design features commissioned work by local artists and pays tribute to Atlanta's reputation as the city in the forest. Whiskey bar and specialty cocktails The Reserve by American Express is the first Centurion Lounge whiskey bar. It features over 20 American whiskeys and a cocktail menu designed by award-winning bartender and author, Jim Meehan. Guests can enjoy specialty whiskey cocktails such as, Drink a Peach — peach-flavored whiskey with bitters. The whiskey bar is in addition to the main bar, which features signature drinks, a local cocktail menu, and alcohol-free beverages. There's also a selection of wines chosen by the Centurion Lounge wine director and sommelier, Anthony Giglio.

American Express

Globally inspired soul food At the Atlanta Centurion Lounge, you'll have a full spread of food options to indulge in with a menu by the Atlanta-based award-winning chef and restauranteur, Deborah VanTrece. The custom menu features dining options such as black-eyed pea biryani, za'atar grilled chicken thighs with green tomato chimichurri, and twisted soul salad with strawberry peppercorn vinaigrette. You'll also have access to vegan and gluten-free items at a food and beverage station. These options include smoothies, salads, protein bites and immunity booster juice shots. Outdoor terraces This location also features another Centurion Lounge first — three outdoor terraces. These areas areas are equipped with heaters and fans so you to enjoy views of the airfield year-round.

American Express

Wi-Fi, showers and additional amenities Guests will have access to all of the essential airport lounge amenities and more. On top of the premium food and beverages, you can take advantage of free high-speed Wi-Fi and get work done at dedicated workspaces and phone booths. You'll also be able to freshen up with shower suites and a premium bathroom.

Bottom line

Atlanta is home to the newest and largest Centurion Lounge. This location features locally inspired food and beverages from an award-winning chef and an award-winning mixologist. To access this posh escape from the airport's hustle and bustle, you'll need to have the right American Express card, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every credit card and airport lounge review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of travel credit card products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

For rates and fees of the Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card, click here. For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.