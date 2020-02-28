Amex Business Platinum Card review: Luxury travel benefits for business owners

Business owners that frequently travel for work can benefit from a luxury travel business card. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express offers over a dozen premium perks that can make travel for you and your employees simpler. There's lounge access, car rental insurance and airline fee credits that make business trips both smoother and more affordable. Small business cards also provide a variety of spend management tools that make tracking employee spending easier and make tax season a breeze. (Learn more about the benefits of small business credit cards.) Below, CNBC Select breaks down the rewards, benefits and fees associated with the Amex Business Platinum Card to help you decide if it's the right card for your business needs.

Amex Business Platinum Card review

Amex Business Platinum Card rewards

Additional benefits

Fees

Bottom line

The Business Platinum® Card from American Express Apply Now Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 75,000 points — earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership

Annual fee $595

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR Not applicable

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Get 50% more points on purchases of $5,000 or more

Get 35% points back when you use points for flights

$200 airline fee credit for incidentals on one qualifying airline each year

American Express Global Lounge Collection

Complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status and Hilton Honors Gold status

Up to $200 annual statement credit for Dell purchases

Get one year of Platinum Global Access from WeWork Cons $595 annual fee

$300 annual fee for each additional Platinum card

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Apply Now On American Express's secure site

Amex Business Platinum Card rewards

The Business Platinum Card offers rewards geared toward frequent travelers: Earn 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels on Amextravel.com and 1X points on all other purchases. Plus, you can earn 1.5X points on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more, up to one million additional points per year. There is one condition to earning 5X rewards on flights and hotels: You have to book travel at Amextravel.com or directly with the airline. If you book airfare and hotels through third-party sites, such as Expedia or Booking.com, or directly with hotel chains, such Marriott, you'll only earn 1X points. When you use Membership Rewards® Pay with Points for all or part of an eligible airfare, you get 35% of those points back, up to 500,000 points back per calendar year. Eligible fares include first and business class tickets with all airlines available through Amex Travel, as well as any fare class with your selected qualifying airline. Apart from these year-round rewards, new cardholders can benefit from the ability to earn up to 75,000 points by taking full advantage of Amex's welcome rewards: Step 1: Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 within your first three months of card membership.

Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 within your first three months of card membership. Step 2: Earn an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of card membership. To determine how much your points are worth, Amex provides a helpful points value calculator, which allows you to select how many points you have (1,000; 5,000; 10,000, then increasing by increments of 10,000) to check the value. The value of points varies based on redemption method, so here are some examples of what 70,000 points are worth, which is 5,000 less than what you'd earn by meeting the welcome bonus requirements. Pay with points at checkout: $350 (Ticketmaster), $490 (all other sites, such as Amazon and PayPal), $700 (NYC Taxi)

$350 (Ticketmaster), $490 (all other sites, such as Amazon and PayPal), $700 (NYC Taxi) Gift cards: up to $700

up to $700 Statement credit: $420

$420 Book or upgrade travel: $490* (prepaid hotels and cruises), $700* (flights)

$490* (prepaid hotels and cruises), $700* (flights) Transfer points to frequent traveler program partners: up to 70,000 points in the partners' program

up to 70,000 points in the partners' program Shopping with merchant partners: $350 *Note that you have to pay for travel using your Business Platinum Card through Amextravel.com to get these redemption rates. There are no blackout dates when travel is booked on this site and points don't expire while your account is open.

Additional benefits

The Business Platinum Card has over a dozen luxury perks that can allow you and your employees to benefit from premium travel protections. Here are our favorites, which may apply to both primary and additional cardholders. Up to $200 airline fee credit: Receive up to $200 in statement credits annually for incidentals, such as checked bags, in-flight refreshments, and other fees after you select an eligible airline.

Receive up to $200 in statement credits annually for incidentals, such as checked bags, in-flight refreshments, and other fees after you select an eligible airline. Up to $200 Dell credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits from January through June and up to $100 in statement credits from July through December for purchases with Dell, when enrolled.

Get up to $100 in statement credits from January through June and up to $100 in statement credits from July through December for purchases with Dell, when enrolled. Up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee: Receive a statement credit for Global Entry every 4 years or TSA PreCheck every 4.5 years. (Read how to apply for Global Entry.)

Receive a statement credit for Global Entry every 4 years or TSA PreCheck every 4.5 years. (Read how to apply for Global Entry.) American Express Global Lounge Collection: Access to over 1,200 airport lounges in more than 130 countries around the world.

Access to over 1,200 airport lounges in more than 130 countries around the world. Fine Hotels & Resorts: Book hotel stays with Fine Hotels & Resorts to receive complimentary benefits including: room upgrades, free breakfast for two, late check-out, early check-in and a $100 hotel credit, when available.

Book hotel stays with Fine Hotels & Resorts to receive complimentary benefits including: room upgrades, free breakfast for two, late check-out, early check-in and a $100 hotel credit, when available. Complimentary gold status in select travel programs: Cardholders can upgrade to gold status in the Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors programs.

Cardholders can upgrade to gold status in the Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors programs. Travel insurance: Receive baggage insurance and car rental loss and damage insurance.

Receive baggage insurance and car rental loss and damage insurance. Spend management tools: Receive a year-end summary, free basic plan of Vendor Pay by Bill.com (which allows you to simplify paying your business bills) and employee card spending limits and category alerts.

Receive a year-end summary, free basic plan of Vendor Pay by Bill.com (which allows you to simplify paying your business bills) and employee card spending limits and category alerts. Amex Offers: Receive exclusive shopping discounts at select retailers through Amex Offers. These offers typically give you a set dollar amount of cash back, credited to your account within 90 days after you meet the requirements.

Receive exclusive shopping discounts at select retailers through Amex Offers. These offers typically give you a set dollar amount of cash back, credited to your account within 90 days after you meet the requirements. Global dining collection: Get special access to reservations and experiences at popular restaurants, and the opportunity to meet the chefs at exclusive events.

Get special access to reservations and experiences at popular restaurants, and the opportunity to meet the chefs at exclusive events. Entertainment access: Receive access to exclusive entertainment events, presales and preferred seating for concerts, sporting events and more in select cities. (Check out the best credit cards for entertainment spending.)

Receive access to exclusive entertainment events, presales and preferred seating for concerts, sporting events and more in select cities. (Check out the best credit cards for entertainment spending.) By Invitation Only® events: Enjoy exclusive events from sporting and fashion to fine dining, art and performances.

Fees

The Business Platinum Card has a hefty $595 annual fee, but if you take advantage of the annual statement credits for a selected airline and Dell, you can offset the fee by $400, bringing it to a more manageable $195 (see rates and fees). Plus, the complimentary American Express Global Lounge Collection access, Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status and Hilton Honors Gold Status more than offset the remainder of the fee. Unfortunately, employee cards aren't free, but you can choose from three card types for your employees with fees ranging from $45 to $300. Amex charges $300 for each additional Business Platinum Card, $200 for each additional Executive Business Card and $45 for each additional Business Gold Rewards Card (see rates and fees). There is no regular purchase APR since this is a charge card, and you're required to pay your bill in full every month. Therefore, you can't do balance transfers. However, Amex provides a Pay Over Time feature where eligible purchases over $100 can benefit from payment flexibility, with interest. See rates and fees for the Pay Over Time APR. There is no foreign transaction fee, so purchases made outside the U.S. have no additional cost, which is great if your business requires overseas travel.

Bottom line

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.