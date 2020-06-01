The best small business credit cards for big shipping budgets

Best overall

The American Express® Business Gold Card Rewards Get more rewards with 4X Membership Rewards ® points on two select categories where you spend the most each month; Get 25% points back, after you book a flight using Pay with Points

Welcome bonus Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first three months of Card Membership

Annual fee $295

Intro APR Not applicable

Regular APR 14.24% to 22.24%

Balance transfer fee Not applicable

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros Get 25% points back when you use points for flights

Flexible solutions for managing cash flow

$100 hotel credit, to spend on qualifying dining, spa, and resort activities

No foreign transaction fee

No cost to add up to 99 employee cards Cons $295 annual fee

No introductory APR offer

How to earn on shipping purchases: The American Express® Business Gold Card is an all-around beneficial business card that offers flexible ways to earn and redeem rewards. The card stands out because you can customize the rewards program to choose spending categories based on the way you run your business. You select two categories where you spend the most each month, then earn unlimited 4X Membership Rewards® points on up to $150,000 in combined spending. You'll earn 1X points on all other spending. Here are the bonus categories you can choose from: Airfare purchased directly from airlines

U.S. purchases for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio)

U.S. purchases made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software and cloud solutions

U.S. purchases at gas stations

U.S. purchases at restaurants

U.S. purchases for shipping Amex defines U.S. shipping as purchases made in the U.S. for courier, postal, and freight shipping services. FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service (USPS) all accept Amex as payment. You won't earn additional rewards on shipping costs added to retail purchases (online or catalog purchases). You also can't earn additional rewards for moving services, local trucking and trash removal. Cardholders can also take advantage of the 25% airline bonus that lets you get some of your points back when you use Pay with Points to book your flights. Business owners can also take advantage of expense management tools like the American Express® Business App, year-end summaries and Vendor Pay by Bill.com While this card offers the best rewards for business shipping, it does have the highest fee on this list, at $295. You can add employee cards at no additional fee.

Best for travel rewards

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Information about the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards Earn 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases in select categories each account anniversary year (travel; shipping purchases; internet, cable and phone services; and advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines), 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

Welcome bonus New Offer! Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 15.99% to 20.99% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, $5 minimum

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Free employee cards

Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

1:1 point transfer to leading frequent travel programs

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.

Generous welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers

How to earn on shipping purchases: The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is a great pick for business owners who love to travel, as you can earn 3X travel rewards points on the first $150,000 spent in some of the most common small business expenses, including: Travel

Shipping purchases

Internet, cable and phone services

Advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines Cardholder earn 1X point per $1 spend on all other purchases. You can redeem your points for travel, cash back, gift cards, experiences and more. You'll receive the most value when redeeming points for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal. This card comes with a generous welcome bonus of 100,000 points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. When you redeem the points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal, the 100,000 point bonus is worth $1,250 towards travel. When it's time to redeem your rewards to book your next trip, Ink Business Preferred Credit Card comes with helpful travel benefits, such as zero foreign transaction fees, auto rental collision damage waiver and trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance. You'll also be eligible to enroll in cell phone protection to cover damage or theft for both you and your employees listed on your monthly cell phone bill (it must be paid by your card). The protection covers up to $600 per claim and a maximum of three claims in a 12-month period. There is a $100 deductible per claim. This card does come with a $95 annual fee, but if you travel for either business or pleasure, this cost can easily be offset by taking full advantage of the travel rewards and welcome bonus. And any additional employee cards are free. To learn more, read CNBC Select's Ink Business Preferred Credit Card review.

Best no-fee

Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Rewards Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on everyday business purchases up to $50,000 per year, then 1X point per dollar

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 12 months on purchases

Regular APR 13.24% to 19.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3%, $5 minimum; N/A for new applicants

Foreign transaction fee 2.7%

Credit needed Excellent See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

0% introductory APR for the first 12 months on purchases

Straightforward rewards program Cons 3% ($5 minimum) balance transfer fee; N/A for new applicants

2.7% foreign transaction fee

How to earn on shipping purchases: The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is a no-fee alternative to the Amex Business Gold card that lets business owners earn on everyday spending without any restrictions. Instead of choosing two bonus categories, you'll earn unlimited 2X Membership Rewards® points on up to $50,000 in spending every year. After that, you earn 1X points on all spending. Business owners looking to invest in their business and finance new big purchases without incurring interest should consider the Amex Blue Business Card Plus for its 0% introductory APR for the first 12 months on purchases (after 13.24% to 19.24% variable APR). If you plan to spend on top-dollar manufacturing equipment, office furniture, professional certifications, electronics or other business items, this special financing period can provide you with an interest-free period for up to one year. This card has no annual fee and employee cards are also free. Check out: American Express launches 'Stand for Small' coalition to support small businesses impacted by coronavirus

Best for average credit

Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business Information about the Capital One® Spark® Classic for Business has been collected independently by CNBC and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the cards prior to publication. Rewards 1% cash back on every purchase

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 26.99% variable

Balance transfer fee None

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Average See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Free employee cards

Average credit may qualify

Redeem cash back for any amount at any time

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons HIgh 24.74% variable APR

Low 1% cash back on all purchases

No welcome bonus

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers

Our methodology

To determine which business cards offer the best value, CNBC Select analyzed 21 of the most popular credit cards available to U.S. business owners. We compared each card on a range of features, including annual fee, employee card fee, rewards, welcome bonus, introductory and standard APR and foreign transaction fees, as well as factors such as required credit and customer reviews when available. We also considered additional perks, the application process and how easy it is to redeem points. The main criteria in our ranking were the rewards rates and added benefits, such as redemption bonuses, insurance coverage and expense management features. The more perks a card had, the higher it ranked on our list. Co-branded business cards, such as airline or hotel-specific cards, did not make our final list due to their often complex reward systems and potential to limit your travel options to a specific brand. For rates and fees of the Business Gold Card® from American Express, click here. For rates and fees of the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.