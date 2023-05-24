The best travel insurance companies to make sure your next trip is covered

Whether you're taking a family vacation to Disney World or a romantic cruise through the Mediterranean, travel insurance could help protect your trip from the unexpected. From trip cancellations and flight delays to medical emergencies, travel insurance could protect you financially and give you peace of mind. There are several different types of travel insurance plans to choose from when shopping for a policy. Here are a few of the common coverage types: Trip cancellation coverage : Helps you recoup travel expenses if you can't travel, though generally limited to specific reasons.

Travel delay coverage: Helps you cover expenses if your travel is delayed due to a covered reason.

Trip interruption coverage: Helps if you need to cut your trip short. Covered reasons may include an injury or illness on the trip, or a family emergency at home.

Medical expenses and emergency evacuation coverage: This covers unforeseen medical expenses when traveling outside of the U.S. where your health insurance may not work. Emergency evacuation could help get you home if medically needed while overseas.

Baggage loss: Covers baggage that is lost, damaged or stolen during your trip. You'll also want to consider the prospective insurer's Covid-19 coverage. Each insurance company covers Covid-related issues differently, so it's worth checking the fine print on a policy you're considering. CNBC Select analyzed dozens of different U.S. travel insurance products and narrowed down the top six for all sorts of travelers. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Best travel insurance companies

Best overall

Policy highlights AXA Assistance USA offers several travel insurance policies that include travel interruption, trip cancellation, and the option option of cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage.

24/7 assistance available Yes Pros Three tiers of plans available Cons Cancel for any reason only available on highest-tier coverage

Highly rated for financial strength Learn More View More

AXA Assistance USA’s travel insurance offers three different plans for travelers to choose from, with the most basic plans including trip interruption and cancellation and baggage and personal effects coverage. The platinum plan offers coverage for lost ski days and golf rounds, ideal for trips centering around those activities.

Policy highlights

Travel Guard offers a variety of plans to suit travel ranging from road trips to long cruises. For air travelers, Travel Guard can help assist with tracking baggage or covering lost or delayed baggage.

24/7 assistance available Yes Pros A variety of plans are available to help cover different types of trips Cons Not all products are available for purchase online Learn More View More

For those wanting to cover an upcoming trip, Travel Guard is a strong option for its variety of coverage types. With three base packages available online and more options available through a representative, there are a variety of ways to customize your policy. The deluxe, preferred and essential plans include coverage for one related child age 17 or younger.

Best for trip cancellation coverage

Policy highlights 10 travel insurance plans make it possible to customize your coverage. For families, Allianz's OneTrip Prime package covers children age 17 and younger when traveling with a parent or grandparent.

24/7 assistance available Yes Pros Cancel Anytime upgrade offers enhanced protection Cons Limited coverage for risky sports Learn More View More

Travelers who want the ability to cancel their trips will find 10 different travel insurance policies through Allianz. You can either purchase coverage for a specific trip or purchase an annual plan that covers an entire year's worth of trips. Instead of basic cancel for any reason coverage, Allianz offers a Cancel Anytime policy that can reimburse up to 80% of prepaid, non-refundable trip costs, while many other companies we reviewed cap "cancel for any reason" (CFAR) coverage at 75%.

Best for travel medical plans

Policy highlights USI Affinity has travel medical policies in addition to trip cancellation policies. Travel medical plans include an option for frequent travelers to cover multiple trips. Trip cancellation options include coverage for road trips and group travel.

24/7 assistance available Yes Pros Wide variety of plans for both trip cancellation coverage and travel medical insurance Cons CFAR only covers up to 70% of non-refundable trip costs Learn More View More

People who are traveling out of the country can find medical plans from USI Affinity to cover them during their travels. Frequent travelers can get an annual medical plan that covers them on multiple trips of 30 days or less. This company also has trip cancellation insurance policies in addition to global travel medical plans.

Best for cruise insurance

Policy highlights Nationwide's wide coverage for travel insurance allows many different types of travelers to find coverage that fits their needs. Three levels of cruise insurance coverage gives extra options to cruise passengers.

24/7 assistance available Yes Pros 10-day review period on cruise insurance policies to make sure the plan meets your needs (not available in NY or WA) Cons Most basic cruise plan doesn't offer CFAR coverage Learn More View More

Those planning a cruise in the future might find cruise-specific travel insurance helpful. Nationwide offers cruise-specific insurance that can cover things like emergency accidents, sicknesses, itinerary changes and trip interruption to start. Nationwide offers three tiers of cruise insurance (universal, choice and luxury) to get the right level of coverage for every type of trip. Nationwide offers a 10-day review period on its cruise policies (though unavailable in NY or WA), giving you extra time to look over the policy and ensure it’s a good fit.

Best for luxury travel

Policy highlights Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has multiple plans to cover vacations from luxury travel to adventure travel. The brand's LuxuryCare offers the highest limits of travel insurance coverage offered by the company. Quotes and policies are available online.

24/7 assistance available Yes Pros Wide variety of policies available

Strong financial strength rating by AM Best Cons Cancel for any reason only provides reimbursement for up to 50% of non-refundable trip payments Learn More View More

Since a luxury vacation is a large investment, insuring it could make sure that cost is covered if you have to cancel or have your trip interrupted. Berkshire Hathaway’s LuxuryCare travel insurance has high limits of coverage for trip interruption coverage, medical expenses, and coverage for things like sporting equipment. Berkshire Hathaway also covers cruises and adventure travel with other separate plans.

Travel insurance FAQs

How do I choose the best travel insurance?

The best travel insurance is one that will meet your needs, cover the type of travel you’re doing (and the experiences you’re planning) and will give you the peace of mind you need. Shopping around for travel insurance can help you make sure that you get the best deal possible. Since policies and coverage can vary by company, it could be helpful to get several quotes and compare the coverage limits and types available from several companies to find the best deal for your specific needs and trip. To simplify the shopping process, a travel insurance comparisons site like InsureMyTrip or Squaremouth could help you get an idea of how much you’ll spend and what types of insurance coverage are available for your trip.

Is travel insurance worth it?

Whether or not travel insurance is worth it could depend on the types of coverage you already have, including whether or not an existing travel credit card you hold could provide similar coverage, and whether that would cover your concerns. Some travel credit cards offer car rental insurance, baggage insurance, trip delay insurance, and trip cancellation and interruption insurance. In addition, others offer more coverage like travel accident insurance. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® card, for example, offers travel accident insurance, emergency evacuation insurance, and coverage for baggage delays and lost luggage reimbursement. Several of CNBC Select’s top travel credit cards also offer some credit card travel insurance that could cover potential travel issues.

How much does travel insurance cost?

The average travel insurance costs between 4% and 10% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs, according to travel insurance marketplace InsureMyTrip. However, travel insurance costs vary based on the cost of the travel you’re insuring, as well as the age of the travelers and any extra coverage that’s added to the policy.

Bottom line

Travel insurance can cover a variety of unexpected events on your trip, from lost baggage to emergency medical expenses. While costs vary based on age, type of coverage and trip costs, it can be useful if you need to cancel or cut your trip short.

Our methodology

To determine the best travel insurance companies, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. travel insurance companies that come with a wide variety of policies and offer coverage for a number of situations. When narrowing down the best travel insurance companies, we focused on the coverage available, including the number of plans available, 24/7 assistance availability, cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage availability and Covid-19 coverage. We also considered financial strength ratings from AM Best and Better Business Bureau ratings for customer satisfaction. From there, we sorted our recommendations by the best overall and runner-up, best for cancellation coverage, best for travel medical plans, best for cruise insurance and best for luxury travel. Note that the premiums and policy structures advertised for travel insurance companies are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the company’s policies. Catch up on CNBC Select’s in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money. And follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.